Unwind with free weekly movie nights hosted by HP’s Cinematic Arts Commission

Need a break from your schoolwork? Grab your friends and head over to the Bill Cosford Cinema, where the Cinematic Arts Commission is showing more free blockbuster films this semester.

Whether you’re a horror fanatic, adrenaline junkie or just in need of a good laugh, CAC has curated the perfect list of films for this fall. Keep reading for this semester’s film lineup:

Sep. 18 & 21 — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

This action-packed prequel to the “Mad Max” series offers an in-depth look at Furiosa. Anya Taylor-Joy plays the resilient, war-ridden truck driver from the previous films.

Stop by Cosford to see what life-changing events transformed an innocent little girl into the fierce, resilient warrior fans have come to love.

Sep. 25 & 28 — Monkey Man

Dev Patel’s directorial debut tells the story of Monkey Man, a man recently released from prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Monkey Man sets out on a journey to seek revenge from those who wronged him and the system that failed him. He navigates the chaotic world filled with corruption, greed and violence in modern-day India.

Oct. 2 & 5 — Inside Out 2

Get ready to dive back into the colorful world of emotions with Inside Out 2. As Riley prepares to enter high school, she is forced to navigate the complexities of adolescence.

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust return to help, but new emotions — including anxiety — join the crew. Will it be too much for Riley to handle?

This sequel combines stunning animation with heartfelt storytelling. Director Kelsey Mann promises viewers, “It’s one everyone can relate to.”

With so many touching moments scattered throughout the film, don’t forget to bring your tissues.

Oct. 16 & 19 — A Quiet Place: Day One

Get into the Halloween spirit with the prequel to the infamous horror franchise, “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

Sam, a terminally ill cancer patient, fights for her life as New York City gets invaded by aliens that attack anything that makes noise.

Watch these ordinary citizens adjust to a terrifying new reality where silence is the only way to survive.

Oct. 30 & Nov. 2 — MaXXXine

This third installment ends Ti West’s A24 trilogy following the films “X” and “Pearl.”.

It picks up on the story of Maxine Mink (Mia Goth) as she moves to Los Angeles to become a famous actress. As she chases stardom, a serial killer gets in her way and threatens to reveal her sinister past.

Nov. 6 & 9 — Twisters

Get your cowboy hats ready, and prepare to step into the eye of the storm with “Twisters.” Set in the American midwest, join meteorologist Kate Carter (DaisyEdgar-Jones) and storm chaser Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) as they fight for their lives in intense tornadoes.

Featuring electrifying special effects, captivating drama and songs by Luke Combs, this film will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Nov. 13 & 16 — Challengers

Who knew tennis could get so dramatic? “Challengers,” directed by Luca Guadagnino, is perfect for sports lovers. It explores the messy dynamic between personal ambition, love and competition.

The film follows Tashi (Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy, and her husband, Art (Mike Faist), a famous tennis player on a losing streak. In a tournament, he must face his toughest opponent yet, his former best friend and her ex-lover, Patrick (Josh O’Connor).

As the competition heats up, a web of lies and unresolved feelings are revealed.

Dec. 4 & 7 — Deadpool & Wolverine

Two of Marvel’s most iconic and beloved characters close out the fall 2024 CAC screenings. “Deadpool & Wolverine” stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, the wisecracking mercenary, and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the indestructible mutant with a dark past.

This film explores their clashing personalities as they step into explosive action.

From special screenings to exclusive giveaways, follow @hpmiami_cac on Instagram to stay updated. The Cosford Cinema is located on the second floor of the Dooley Memorial Building.