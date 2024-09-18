UM hosts largest-ever Family Weekend

The 2024 Family Weekend at the University of Miami set a new standard for engagement, drawing a record registration of over 1,567 families to join the fun of reconnecting with their students, networking with other ’Cane families and engaging with faculty and staff.

The weekend, which ran from Thursday, Sept. 12, to Sunday, Sept. 15, was filled with events both on and off campus, such as food truck rallies, college tours and a football game.

“A lot of us in the orientation staff are firm believers that not just our students are ’Canes, but also our family members as well,” said Nik Howell, an orientation leader for the Department of Orientation and Commuter Student Involvement. “And this year’s family weekend has been the biggest showcase of that, that a lot of us have ever seen.”

On Friday, parents could attend several events on campus, including a Miami Hurricanes Pep Rally for the upcoming game that weekend and a Block Party and Food Truck Rally. They could also partake in “Nightcrawler,” an event where students and their families could go glow-in-the-dark indoor climbing at Outdoor Adventures.

Throughout the weekend, individual schools and colleges at UM, such as the College of Arts and Sciences, School of Communication and School of Architecture, hosted open houses, work exhibits and receptions. These events showcased their programs and provided insights into the opportunities they offer to their students.

“My father liked meeting with the professors and administrators to see what the business school was all about,” said Josh Seiple, a sophomore majoring in entrepreneurship.

The Lowe Art Museum extended its hours for the weekend and offered guided tours of its Permanent Collection, which represents five millennia worth of human creativity and pieces from every inhabited continent.

Students and their families could also attend interest sessions about various campus experiences including study abroad, Greek life, student media, and internship and career exploration.

On Saturday, students and their parents took the UBus to Hard Rock Stadium to watch the football game against Ball State.

“The Ball State game is definitely a big part of Family Weekend and what a lot of families are looking forward to the most,” said Corinne Kelly, a student assistant at OCSI.

For the first time, family members could also go to the Fan Zone at Hard Rock Stadium, organized by Category 5, the spirit programming board at UM.

After an almost three-hour weather delay, the Hurricanes delivered a 62-0 victory over Ball State.

Elijah Lofton, a sophomore majoring in finance said, “I was able to go with my family to the football game, which we all enjoyed even though it was a blowout.”

The weekend culminated in a pickleball tournament on Sunday for UM families to compete against each other.

For many, the weekend meant more than attending events, it was about deepening family connections and offering their family members a glimpse into everyday life at UM.

“Having my parents meet everyone that I’ve met so far here was nice, and they enjoyed seeing me settled into my new school,” Seiple said.

Seiple, who recently transferred from Denver University, explained that his parents noted how much bigger the campus felt when they were exploring over the weekend and were impressed with Family Weekend’s level of organization.

“It was good for them to see my new school and how different it was,” Seiple said.

Many students also capitalized on showing off the vibrant city of Miami to their families. They explored local restaurants, enjoyed the beaches and visited popular tourist destinations throughout the city, discovering Miami’s culture and diversity.

“I had a great weekend with my family, especially my younger brother,” said Jimmy Kooch, a junior majoring in biology. “From showing him what a macroeconomic class looks like here to a football tailgate and the game, it was a great family weekend.”