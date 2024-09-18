Students react to Trump and Harris face-off in key debate

University of Miami students tuned into the high-stakes presidential debate aired on ABC on Tuesday, Sept. 10, as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off.

The debate left students with different impressions of both candidates, raising questions regarding what the next four years could look like politically.

“It kind of solidified more that I was gonna vote for Vice President Harris and Coach Walz,” said Giovanni Lopez, a junior from Miami, double-majoring in biology on the pre-med track.

Jonathan Medina, a freshman studying mechanical engineering, felt Trump put on a strong display and defended himself well while tackling statements from both Harris and the moderators.

“[Trump] exuded the energy I think our country needs right now,” Medina said. “It’s good to have a strong leader in our country.”

Many felt that Harris made a strong impression in her performance. They also feel that she got her policy across in a concise, informative manner while responding to Trump’s statements.

“I think Harris was pretty strong in the debate,” said Emil Vazqeuz, a freshman studying political science and member of the UM College Democrats. “She has on her website stated a plan that she backed up in the debate.”

Despite this, students found that she failed to clearly share her stance on key issues.

“Some things she also really didn’t address in terms of like the gun regulations,” said Lopez.

Vazquez echoed this thought, “I wish she wouldn’t have avoided as many questions as she did.”

Students also perceived a distinct lack of formality and professionalism in the debate, explaining that this reflects poorly on U.S. politics.

“This time, it was chaotic and lacked the basic politeness expected in such an important event, which would decide the next leader of the country,” said Yahima Crespo, a freshman majoring in biology on the pre-med track.

“It was embarrassing and made the whole process feel less serious than it should be,” said Crespo.

According to the Rolling Stone, following the debate, Harris Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters, “Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?”

In a post to Truth Social on Thursday, Sept. 12, former president Trump responded to this comment.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH’,” Trump stated.

If another debate does not take place, this debate would be the only impression student voters at UM will get of the two candidates before election day.

Follow the Miami Hurricane for more election coverage and information as the 2024 Presidential election approaches.