Omar Apollo’s vibrant upcoming Miami performance

Miami music lovers, get ready to experience a memorable night full of eclectic sounds and a magnetic performance. Mexican-American singer Omar Apollo’s God Said No tour is making its way down to South Florida.

The rhythm and blues artist will perform at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on Monday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Omar Apollo has rapidly risen to fame over the past years for his unique genre-defying approach to music.

He started his career by uploading music to SoundCloud. Apollo uploaded his songs, like “Ugotme”and “ABCD” , onto the platform before shifting to Spotify. Once on Spotify, the two songs racked up an astounding 15 million streams in under a year.

This past summer, Apollo opened for SZA on her most recent SOS tour.

He admitted that going on tour with SZA let him see performing in a new perspective. He has since found ways to improve his own stage presence.

“…I’ve also been dancing Mexican folk ballet since I was young, so I wanted to incorporate some of those elements and bring back dancing into my show,” Apollo said in an interview with Wasserman Music. “It’s going to be a whole new experience for me and the fans.”

Fans attending the Miami concert can expect a dynamic setlist. From the upbeat more pop-music influenced songs such as “Less of You,” to a more introspective and melodic range of songs, such as “3 Boys.”

There will be a song for everyone at this upcoming performance. Whether you are a long-time listener or a newcomer to his music, Apollo’s concert is definitely an event you want to check out.

Tickets for his Miami’s performance are still available now on Livenation.