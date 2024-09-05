4 former Hurricanes make NFL rosters

Former Miami offensive linemen Matt Lee and Javion Cohen, linebacker James Williams and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III all made NFL rosters ahead of the 2024 season.

After an illustrious collegiate career at UCF and Miami, Lee decided to pursue his dream of hearing his name called in the NFL Draft. Lee was ultimately selected by the Cincinnati Bengals. Though later than he hoped, the center was selected with the 237th pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

“He’s a guy that’s done all the right things enough to play his way onto an NFL roster,” Bengals center Ted Karras said to reporters. “As a Bengals fan, I’d be thrilled to have a guy like that in the pipeline.”

Lee spent four seasons, and in 2022, he was rated as the third-highest center nationally by Pro Football Focus (PFF). Lee then arrived at Miami, where he was named to the All-ACC Second Team. He was ranked in the top 15 among all centers by Pro Football Focus.

Also a transfer, Cohen arrived in Coral Gables from Alabama ahead of the 2023 campaign. He had a successful season with the Hurricanes, especially in a Week 9 matchup against Virginia, where Cohen was rated as the best lineman in the country by PFF.

Pro Football Focus also credited Cohen for only allowing one sack in over 1300 career snaps during his four-year tenure in college. Cohen was sought after by the Cleveland Browns during the draft process, being the only team to give him a formal interview at the NFL Combine.

After the second overtime possession, freshman quarterback Emory Williams celebrates with offensive lineman Javion Cohen after the rushing touchdown-two point conversion combination that ultimately won the game against Clemson University 28-20 on October 21, 2023. taken by Charisma Jones

A Hurricane for his entire tenure of collegiate football, Taylor started 19 games for Miami, recording six sacks and 61 total tackles. Taylor took the ultimate bet on himself after deciding to sign with the New York Jets in free agency.

“I just watched [Quinnen Williams] and tried to imitate what he did and followed after him, then combine that with just going out there and giving 100 percent every single day, put as much good on tape as possible,” Taylor told reporters.

Taylor registered at least a half sack in each of the Jets’ three preseason games.

Williams started in 29 of his 33 games with the Hurricanes, amassing four interceptions, 162 tackles, and 17 passes defended. Selected in the final round of the draft by the Tennessee Titans. Williams played mostly safety for the Hurricanes’ defense, but will be playing linebacker in the NFL.