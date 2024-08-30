‘Canes hoops lands first recruit of the 2025 class in shooting guard Matthew Able

All eyes are on University of Miami football as the Hurricanes prepare to take on their in-state rival, the Florida Gators, to start the season on Saturday. But ‘Canes basketball stole the spotlight on Friday afternoon, landing four-star recruit Matthew Able.

The 6-foot-5 guard’s stock rose rapidly in recent months, as he went from being ranked outside of the top 150 players in his class to no. 64 overall.

Able will stay close to home for his collegiate career — he currently plays for Sagemont Prep in Fort Lauderdale and spent last season with Berkeley Prep in Tampa. The commitment comes after an official visit just last week.

Able chose the Hurricanes over several offers, including Baylor and Michigan, as well as ACC rivals Virginia Tech and Virginia Tech. He also received an offer from Boston College, where his father, Doug Able, played for four seasons from 1987 to 1991.

Most recently, Able played for the Austin Rivers SE Elite as part of the Adidas 3Stripes Select Basketball program, averaging 22 points per game during the championship week. That included a 29 point performance in the opener and a 35 point performance to close out the week. During the showcase as a whole, he averaged 19 points per game while shooting 53 percent from the field and 42 percent from behind the arc.

Able is head coach Jim Larrañaga’s first recruit of the 2025 class. Miami will look to keep building on the momentum of its 2024 class, which was headlined by five-star guard Jalil Bethea, the highest-rated recruit in program history.