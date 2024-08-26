North Florida spoils Miami Soccer’s home opener, drops first game of the season 1-0

The Miami Hurricanes women’s soccer program was ready to kick off its 2024 campaign with a matchup against the North Florida Ospreys at Cobb Stadium Thursday night after a nearly two-hour rain delay. With a team full of new faces, the ’Canes were ready to begin the Ken Masuhr era in Miami.

Despite countless scoring opportunities, the Hurricanes offense were never able to break through and put the ball in the back of the net. A crucial mistake in the 27th minute led to a UNF goal, and the Ospreys never looked back, spoiling Masuhr’s coaching debut at Cobb Stadium with a 1-0 loss.

UM’s play reflected the sweeping changes made in the offseason that added 17 players to the team and a new training staff. They lacked chemistry, made unforced errors and missed key chances to capitalize against UNF.

Early in the game, the Hurricanes looked solid on the offensive attack, with forwards Moria Flynn and Kyla Gallagher applying pressure on the UNF defense and getting good looks at the net.

North Florida had some early responses of their own. Around the seventh minute, true freshman Allison Souers launched a screamer that nailed the left post of the goal and took a bounce in the favor of the Hurricanes.

In the 27th minute, the Ospreys broke free. Deep in their own side of the pitch, UM goalkeeper Claireese Foley passed the ball to midfielder Julia Edwards. Edwards took a poor touch and misplayed the ball, allowing UNF’s Bella Pontieri to intercept the ball and hit Souers. The forward then fired a laser into the back of the net past the outstretched arms of Foley, allowing the Ospreys to an early 1-0 lead.

A stellar performance by UNF redshirt junior goalkeeper Sofia Miliancano prevented Miami from breaking through offensively. Milliancano played like a brick wall on the pitch tonight, making five key glove saves for the Ospreys.

In the 51st minute, Miami had back-to-back opportunities to even the score up against UNF. After getting in the box, freshman forward Giovani Canali had a shot at the open net, but was saved by Milliancano. The ball ricocheted off the goalie’s gloves and at the feet of Jessica Kaye, who had an open shot at the goal but was denied by the keeper.

North Florida’s win against Miami is the Ospreys first in program history. The Hurricanes had won all four of their previous matchups with UNF.

Despite the loss, the Hurricanes showed flashes of what could be next for this program with solid performances from new faces, including Florida transfer Tori Grambo, freshman Giovani Canali, and Texas Tech transfer Gisselle Kozarski.

Miami looks to bounce back and win its first game in the Ken Masuhr era with an in-state matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls in Boca Raton on Sunday evening. Gametime at the FAU Soccer Stadium is set for 6 p.m.