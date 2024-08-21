What summer shows and music will take gold in awards season?

This summer was defined by international rap beef, traumatized chefs, crazed stalkers and me espresso. But do these shows and music have a shot at dominating awards season?

With the MTV Video Music Awards and Emmys steadily approaching, it is time to predict who will be crowned the new queen of pop and which drama will replace “Succession” as the Emmy favorites.

Charli XCX’s “brat”

What many have crowned as Charli XCX’s best album has taken the world by storm. The English singer’s club hits have dominated social media as the album’s iconic green color and font can be seen in numerous user profiles.

While her singles “360” and “Von dutch” have collectively earned over 100 million views on Spotify, Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” pose some serious competition for song of the year.

People have discussed Charli XCX’s “brat” album more for its cultural impact than its quality, increasing the chances judges will gloss over the infamous pop album.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”

Carpenter’s “Espresso” has over one billion streams on Spotify. Her summer fun single launched her further into stardom, and her upcoming album, “Short n’ Sweet,” is sure to keep her on the rise.

Hundreds gathered to see Carpenter perform at this year’s Coachella. Her hit’s popularity led to the launch of her “Espresso” themed ice cream and a performance on Saturday Night Live.

Carpenter is currently nominated for artist of the year and song of the year at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. Though she is competing against legendary musicians like Taylor Swift, the song’s mass popularity and summer vibe may push it to the top and cause an upset.

Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”

The young pop star’s anthem gave her over 30 million monthly Spotify listeners and put her in the running for best new artist at the MTV VMAs. Roan’s calming voice erupts into a finishing high note in “Good Luck, Babe!” that cements it as one of the summer’s biggest hits.

Her bright red hair, indescribable outfits and fun personality make her performances unforgettable. Crowds at Coachella and Lollapalooza couldn’t get enough and were singing every note.

Roan’s performance with Sabrina Carpenter at the VMAs puts victory in her sights. Roan will likely take her trophy “HOT TO GO!” and continue commanding the best new artist category for the rest of awards season.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

The rap battle that was years in the making showed the world Pulitzer prize winner Kendrick Lamar is not like us. What started as not-so-subtle jabs at Drake in 2015’s “King Kunta” exploded into a full-blown war on April 30 when Lamar dropped “euphoria.”

Lamar’s dark and revealing “meet the grahams” made the internet recognize him as the winner. Many thought the battle was over until he released “Not Like Us” a day later. The catchy tune made Lamar surpass Drake in monthly Spotify listeners and became the most streamed diss track of all time.

The song is nominated for song of the year at the MTV VMAs, going against Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” and Carpenter’s “Espresso.” Lamar probably will not beat the pop icons, but hip-hop fans can rejoice in knowing his career is far from over.

“The Bear”

Yes, crippling anxiety! The Emmy-winning Hulu comedy series brought nothing short of its intense, stress-inducing directing and high stakes with its third season. The complex comradery and tensions between the characters oozes through the screen as they try to create a Michelin star restaurant.

Though it holds the show’s lowest Rotten Tomatoes critics score, 90%, and audience score, 52%, a forty percent drop compared to season two, it remains one of television’s most captivating shows.

Season two ought to sweep the comedy series categories like season one. Its sixth episode, “Fishes,” is one of the most Emmy-nominated television episodes ever with nine nominations. Season three is not eligible for Emmys this year, since it premiered after the June 1 deadline.

Season three proves “The Bear” is a flawed masterpiece. Its slow pace may cause its downfall and let “Abbott Elementary” reclaim its spot as the most favored comedy series next year at the Emmys.

“Baby Reindeer”

This summer’s biggest upset came at the hands of Scottish comedian Richard Gadd. Though a new season of “The Boys” and “House of the Dragon” also aired this summer, his autobiographical drama, “Baby Reindeer,” is all the critics could talk about.

The limited series grew to be one of Netflix’s most watched series of all time. Its gripping plot and honest portrayal of the psychological effects of sexual assault bolstered its chances for success.

Gadd relieved his most harrowing experiences alongside Nava Mau and Jessica Gunning, who masterfully mimicked Gadd’s real-life stalker’s personality. All three are nominated for Emmy acting awards, totalling the show’s Emmy nominations to 11.

“Baby Reindeer” has multiple acting nominations in the limited or anthology series category contrary to its competition. Place your bets on “Baby Reindeer” sweeping and the stars won’t be the only ones winning on Emmy night.

“Fallout”

The popular series based on the renowned video game received sensational reviews. The show combined the game’s cheeky humor and dystopian themes to create the ultimate binge-worthy drama.

“Fallout” nabbed 68 million views in its first two weeks of release despite dropping earlier than expected. It additionally has the best week-one viewership for any Amazon Prime show.

Its star, Walton Goggins, is nominated for best lead actor in a drama series. Goggins expertly plays a grieving father that becomes a cowboy antihero trying to survive a post-apocalyptic world.

While “Fallout” may not deliver Goggins his well-deserved Emmy due to fierce competition from “Shōgan” star Hiroyuki Sanada, the show’s nomination for best drama series is a testament to its potential.

“Reservation Dogs”

Sterlin Harjo’s iconic show has received its long awaited best comedy series nomination for its last season. The series explores life in a Native American reservation, a setting rarely touched by Hollywood.

“Reservation Dogs” is a comfort show that delivers big laughs and tear-jerking moments. The comedy was set up for success with guest stars like recent Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone and Ethan Hawke.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai’s evocative performance earned him a best leading comedy actor nomination. He faces off against Jeremy Allen White from “The Bear,” the probable victor based on precedent.

Though “Reservation Dogs” is unlikely to best its competition, the nominations alone are a win in the heart of Native American fans who have been advocating for the show since its start.

Catch the MTV VMAs on September 11 at 8 p.m. and the 76th Emmy Awards on September 15 at 8 p.m. to see if your favorites win.