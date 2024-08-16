Who’s who: University of Miami leadership

It can be hard to keep track of the names and faces of the leaders at the University of Miami, especially after the several changes made in the past few years. Here are the names to know and remember:

Chief Executive Officer and Acting President Joe Echevarria

Joe Echevarria was announced as the acting president of the University of Miami, his alma mater, on June 12, 2024, after serving as CEO of the university since 2022. He oversees the over 20,000 professionals at the University focused on education, research and patient care. He previously served on the UM Board of Trustees from 2012 to 2019 and was appointed as the CEO of UHealth in 2020. Before coming back to the University of Miami, he spent 36 years at Deloitte LLP, a financial advising and consulting firm.

Interim Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Guillermo Prado

Guillermo Prado has served as the interim executive vice president for academic affairs and provost since July 2023. He oversees and appoints the deans of the 12 schools and colleges and senior administrators involved in research, education and more. He is also a research pioneer, especially in health disparities and behavioral interventions to prevent substance use, obesity, sexual risk behaviors and mental health in Hispanic families.

Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Alumni Engagement Patricia A. Whitely

Patricia A. Whitely has worked as the Senior Vice President for Student Affairs since 1997 and added alumni engagement to her title in 2023. She leads 24 departments and areas that directly affect the Miami Hurricane experience. She holds a four-week senior reflection seminar for undergraduates and organizes a Whitely Women’s Leadership Symposium in March. Her impact on the university community has also led to a scholarship named after her for students in crisis. She can be seen at many University events and at her Pancakes with Pat event behind a griddle.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich

Dan Radakovich has served as the University of Miami director of athletics since his appointment in December 2021 after working at Clemson University for nine years. He is one of the nation’s most decorated and successful college athletics administrators. He has worked to further Miami athletics in their facilities, Name, Image and Likeness opportunities, fundraising and staff. He has hired new head coaches for baseball, women’s basketball, golf, rowing, soccer and men’s tennis and works closely with head football coach Mario Cristobal on ways to elevate the football program, such as recruitment and sports science.

Student Government President Roy Carrillo Zamora

Roy Carrillo Zamora is the University of Miami’s 66th student body president and a student trustee on the Board of Trustees at the University of Miami. Born and raised in San Jose, Costa Rica, he is also the first international student body president. A senior studying legal studies and business analytics, Carrillo Zamora previously served as the director of academic affairs in student government.

Student Government Speaker of the Senate Katrina Hernandez

Katrina Hernandez, a pre-law student at the University of Miami, is the Speaker of the Senate in student government. She began her journey in the Senate as a commuter student senator, representing a large group of university students. As Speaker, she oversees over 50 student senators representing all areas of study, class, residency and more at the university who work to improve student experiences at UM through legislation. All students can attend Senate meetings held on Wednesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

School and College Deans

School of Architecture: Rodolphe El-Khoury

College of Arts and Sciences: Leonidas G. Bachas

Miami Herbert Business School: Paul Pavlou

School of Communication: Karin Gwinn Wilkins

School of Education and Human Development: Laura Kohn-Wood

College of Engineering: Pratim Biswas

Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Sciences: Roni Avissar

Miller School of Medicine: Henri R. Ford

Frost School of Music: Shelton G. Berg

School of Nursing & Health Studies: Hudson Santos