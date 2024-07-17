Restaurants Every UM Student Needs to Try

By Paulina Barnjak

Are you a new student at UM figuring out where to have your next meal? Are your parents visiting for the weekend? Are you and your classmates looking to grab a quick bite after a day at the beach?

Lucky for you, Miami has a rich international food scene, giving residents a plethora of restaurant choices. However, this can make choosing a place to eat overwhelming, especially for college students with limited transportation and a budget.

Below, find The Miami Hurricane’s restaurant recommendations for UM students. Take yourself on a culinary adventure by trying one of these notable Miami eateries.

Greenstreet Café

If you happen to be in Coconut Grove, stop by Greenstreet Café! This restaurant, complete with an outdoor patio, is an adorable spot to eat and the perfect excuse to put on a cute outfit. It offers breakfast, lunch and dinner along with a separate menu reserved for late night bites.

From the different types of french toast and omelets on the breakfast menu to the large selection of pastas, salads and sandwiches on the lunch and dinner menus, Greenstreet Café has something for everyone! This café fills up quickly, especially on the weekends, so be sure to make a reservation.

Greenstreet Café is located at 3468 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, FL 33133.

Monty’s Raw Bar

Greenstreet Café isn’t the only lovable restaurant in Coconut Grove. Just down the street is Monty’s Raw Bar, with a gorgeous view of the water and marina.

This outdoor restaurant hosts a live band that plays a great mix of Caribbean music and popular hits on Thursday evenings and weekend afternoons. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, Monty’s turns up the energy with a DJ.

Not only does this restaurant feature a lively atmosphere, but its affordable and shareable appetizers are perfect for large group get-togethers. The Baja Fish Tacos are a favorite entree. If you’re looking for brunch on the weekend, Monty’s is a top pick.

Monty’s Raw Bar is located at 2550 S Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133.

American Social

Want an excuse to dress up? The American Social is the perfect brunch spot!

Brickell’s exquisite restaurant offers large portions with your not-so-typical brunch foods, including their loaded guacamole and buffalo chicken fries.

The American Social also invites customers to an entertaining atmosphere with daily specials such as Burger Monday, including options like the Smoked Old Fashioned and the Social Smash Burger, and Taco Tuesday, which has delicious Buffalo Chicken Tacos and Guava BBQ Pork Belly Tacos.

This waterfront restaurant is a must-visit for a weekend brunch (served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and provides a great location for photos filled with palm fronds!

The American Social is located at 690 SW 1ST CT. Miami, FL 33130.

Yard House

You may have eaten at your local Yard House, but Merrick Park’s location is the perfect place for college students. Yard House is casual, close to campus and it won’t break the bank. This restaurant offers shareable appetizers and a mix of American-style foods and seafood. The four-cheese spinach dip and jumbo Bavarian pretzel are crowd pleasers.

This Miami favorite is only one stop away on the Metrorail, so it’s super convenient.

Yard House is located at 320 San Lorenzo Ave. Space 1320 Coral Gables, FL 33146.

Taco Taco

If you’re taking a trip to South Beach to cool down and you’re looking for a place to eat, Taco Taco is the place for you.

You can never go wrong with its authentic Mexican food, including fajitas, quesadillas, burritos and tacos. The fresh fish and seafood combined with the ocean air make the food taste exquisite.

Its string lights, colorful patio and proximity to the beach give the restaurant a great ambiance. Taco Taco opens at 11:30 a.m. daily, so don’t forget to stop by and try!

Taco Taco is located at 1720 Collins Ave Miami Beach, Florida 33139.

POC American Fusion Buffet and Sushi

Last but not least, if you’re craving seafood, POC American Fusion Buffet and Sushi is one of the best all-you-can-eat buffets in the area!

This restaurant has affordable pricing for a ton of food, with dinners ranging from $30-40 depending on the day of the week. This “non-traditional” buffet style offers sushi and seafood (crab legs, oysters) as well as some meats, lo mein, dumplings and desserts.

POC American Fusion Buffet and Sushi is located at 2121 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Coral Gables, FL 33134.