Where to see the biggest stars live this fall

Looking for more fun after the summer? South Florida’s electrifying concert scene has got you covered. Taylor Swift, Childish Gambino and more will be heading to the 305 to perform new music and deliver jaw-dropping performances.

Concert venues like the Kaseya Center and Hard Rock Stadium will give you a taste of Miami nightlife. Take a look at these upcoming concerts and save the date before it is too late.

Ice Spice and Cash Cobain, August 31

2023 BET Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist Award winner Ice Spice will perform in Jackie Gleason Theater at The Fillmore Miami Beach. The up-and-coming rap sensation will keep you dancing all night long with hits like “Munch” and “In Ha Mood.”

Rapper Cash Cobain will open with his smooth vocals and hyper beats. His music is nothing short of enchanting, with features from J. Cole and Bay Swag. The duo will likely perform their newest hit “Fisherrr,” which has over eight million streams on Spotify.

Standard tickets are around $90 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Childish Gambino and Willow, September 5

Donald Glover will become Childish Gambino for his “The New World” world tour. The iconic rapper, actor and dancer will return after a four-year hiatus to perform new music from his new albums at the Amerant Bank Arena. The rap veteran will retire after the release of his last album, “Bando Stone & The New World,” on July 19, making this world tour possibly his last.

Willow stars as the opening act, bringing a vocal range with unmatched intensity. Her latest single, “symphony of life,” from her album “empathogen” has garnered over nine million streams on Spotify.

Childish Gambino’s gravitating moves and Willow’s infectious energy make for a force to be reckoned with. Purchase tickets through SeatGeek to see what could be one of Gambino’s final performances.

Grupo Niche, Victor Manuelle and Fernando Villalona, September 13

Get immersed in Hispanic culture with some of Latin America’s biggest artists. Legendary salsa band Grupo Niche will take the stage at the Watsco Center to transport audiences to 1980s Colombia.

Puerto Rican salsa singer Victor Manuelle will appear as the opening act, likely to sing songs such as “Apiádate de Mi” and “Si Tú Me Besas” from his decades-long career.

Fernando Villalon will bring Dominican merengue and put everyone on their feet. You can’t help but dance along to his high-energy rhythms and alluring voice.

Tantalizing harmonies from trumpets, bongos and maracas mea nyou don’t need to know the language to have the time of your life. General admission tickets start at $90 and are being sold on Ticketmaster.

Charli XCX, Troye Sivan and Shygirl, October 5

Get pumped with this trio’s energetic club tunes to make you hope the party never ends. Charli XCX and Troye Sivan will headline their SWEAT tour and arrive at the Kaseya Center to blast their latest hits.

Charli XCX’s new “brat” album, which many consider her best, has a plethora of energetic singles such as “360” and “Von dutch” that dominate her most liked songs on Spotify. There will never be a dull moment with her on stage.

The party continues with Troye Sivan’s upbeat and intimate setlist. Sivan’s most popular song, “Rush,” launched him into stardom, and he isn’t looking to slow down.

English singer and DJ Shygirl will open with her intoxicating singles, setting up an unforgettable night. Her diverse setlist will leave you wanting more.

Standard tickets are $50 and can be found on Ticketmaster.

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams, October 18-20

Are you ready for it? Pop icon and Grammy-winning lyricist Taylor Swift will bring the Eras Tour to Miami for three nights in a row. The concert covers anthems from her entire music career, including her latest studio album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Her career-defining tour captivates all with beautiful visuals and stunning dances. Get ready for three hours of fun with Swift’s record-shattering tour that will take you back in time.

Rising star Gracie Abrams will open with emotional singles from her hit album, “The Secret of Us.” Her touching lyricism will make you feel all the feels.

Tickets can be purchased through SeatGeek.

There is no shortage of thrilling shows in the Magic City. Be on the lookout for any surprise gigs from your favorite artists this fall or special guests before Grammys season.