Miami loses former Freshman All-American Blake Cyr to the transfer portal

Following a disappointing season in Coral Gables, the Miami Hurricanes were now faced with weathering the storm of the transfer portal, which opened up on June 3rd. As the portal opened on Monday, former Freshman All-American Blake Cyr entered after two seasons in Miami.

Ranked 150th nationally and 34th in the state of Florida according to Perfect Game, Cyr was recruited heavily by some of the top baseball programs and MLB teams. The shortstop was ranked fifth at his position in his state, and garnered attention at the pros when playing for the Philadelphia Phillies scout team in 2022.

Coming out of Windermere High School, Cyr chose to stay in-state and committed to Miami in late 2018, almost four years before enrollment.

In his freshman year at Miami, Cyr exceeded his already high expectations, playing a key role in the Hurricanes run in the NCAA tournament alongside star Yohandy Morales.

In 59 games that season, Cyr slashed a stellar .306/.420/.628 season, tallying 17 home runs and 63 RBI’s as one of the best hitters in the entire ACC. Cyr’s season awarded him Freshman All-American Honors in 2023.

In 2024, Cyr’s sophomore campaign was not as fortunate as his freshman season. Despite slashing .284/.397/.537 with seven home runs, the infielder played just 25 games.

In an April series against Duke, Cyr broke his thumb on an attempted steal to second base in the top of the ninth, sidelining him for the rest of the season. That game would be the last time Cyr would wear a Miami uniform.

As the No.55 prospect in the MLB draft according to FSS PLUS, Cyr entered the portal on June 3rd.

Miami head coach J.D. Arteaga will have to be aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason as the team tries to replace the production of Cyr and others that will follow him.