Miami continues to load up on the defensive front with transfer Tyler Baron

On Monday night the Miami Hurricanes made another addition via the transfer portal landing big-time pass rusher Tyler Baron.

Baron spent the last four years at the University of Tennessee before spending some time with Louisville this offseason. Currently, Baron is third among active college football players in quarterback pressures according to PFF. Baron has 12.5 career sacks and over 100 career tackles. Baron is large at 6’5” and 260 pounds with ability to play all over the defensive line. He can be a standup player or move inside and pass rush with his hand in the dirt.

The Hurricanes had already added Marley Cook, Simeon Barrow, and Elijah Alston as impact players on the defensive line. Now with Baron, that makes an entire quality starting defensive line in just transfers. The newcomers will join Reuben Bain and Ahkeem Mesidor to do some damage for the Miami defensive line.

In addition, they got two studs at the top of their recurring class in edge rushers Marquise Lightfoot and Booker Pickett Jr. as well as interior defenders Armondo Blount and Justin Scott.

Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry will have a lot of fun dialing up different packages for these guys. The versatility of this group will give opposing offensive coordinators nightmares.

Baron is another huge addition to Miami this offseason and brings the Miami defense to another level. Miami has one of the best defensive line groups in the country with the addition of Baron.

