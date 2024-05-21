Miami basketball lands forward commit in Kiree Huie

This past weekend the Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team got some more help in the frontcourt with Idaho State transfer forward Kiree Huie committing to the program.

The big man spent last season playing for the Idaho State Bengals where he averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. The 6’9”, 220 lbs forward started all but two games for the Bengals last season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kiree Huie and his family into our program here at Miami,” Larrañaga said. “Kiree has great skill in the post, is a terrific rebounder and possesses a strong work ethic. The combination of his size and athleticism will bolster our front court and add tremendous value to our program.”

Huie will fill a role as a new front-court presence for the Hurricanes. Miami lost Norchad Omier, AJ Casey and Micheal Nwoko to the transfer portal. That’s a lot of size and scoring from Miami’s big men that will need to be replaced and Huie does that well.

Huie will join transfer Lynn Kidd from Virginia Tech and Brandon Johnson from ECU as new front-court additions for the Hurricanes. Huie is the fourth member of the incoming transfers for Miami with guard Jalen Blackmon rounding out the class.

It had been a while since the ‘Canes had made a move in the portal and with the addition of Huie they added size and experience where they desperately needed it.

All stats and data via ESPN and Miami Hurricanes unless otherwise noted.