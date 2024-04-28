‘Canes Men’s Basketball get two commits in Cleveland and Blackmon

Miami received commitments from two players to play basketball in Coral Gables next season. One is an internal commitment from junior guard Matthew Cleveland, and the other is from Stetson’s junior guard Jalen Blackmon.

Cleveland averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game during his 29 appearances this past season. The Atlanta native was the second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder for the Canes last season.

Before his time at Coral Gables, Cleveland spent two seasons in Tallahassee at Florida State. Cleveland battled injuries during the season, which factored into his inconsistency, but the Canes would certainly like to have his defensive impact and offensive versatility back. With the addition of Lynn Kidd and the loss of Norchad Omier, Cleveland can slide into his more natural position at small forward.

Blackmon was the 10th leading scorer in the country last season, averaging 21.3 points per game. The former Stetson & GCU guard also shot 38.8% from deep on 8.3 attempts per game. His three-point shooting made him a priority target for the ‘Canes in the portal.

Five-star incoming freshman Jalil Bethea also comes in and should slide into the starting rotation with Cleveland, Blackmon, and Pack. The ‘Canes have four scholarship spots remaining after the addition of Blackmon.

Miami won’t be done adding from the transfer portal.