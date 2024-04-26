Kyshawn George foregoes remaining eligibility, declares for NBA Draft

Miami freshman guard Kyshawn George will be foregoing his remaining collegiate eligibility to enter his name into the NBA Draft, he told ESPN on Thursday.

George has been mocked by several media outlets as a potential first-round pick after a successful freshman season with the Hurricanes.

The Switzerland native averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game during his freshman campaign while shooting the ball very effectively. From the field, George shot the ball at a 42.6% clip, and beyond the arc, George made 40.8% of his three-point attempts. He had a career-high 21 points on Jan. 6 against Wake Forest and scored in double figures a total of 12 times.

The combination of size and skill from the 6-foot-8 guard makes George enticing for NBA teams. The NBA covets guards that have the skill and shooting stroke that George has and some teams may be willing to gamble on that upside.

If George does get his wish and is selected in the first round, he’d be the sixth Hurricane basketball player ever to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft.

Down the stretch, George came on as a starter and provided key moments on both sides of the court. George’s departure is one of many departures for the Hurricanes this offseason.