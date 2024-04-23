Miami lose yet another ACC series, drop two out of three to Louisville

The Miami Hurricanes hosted the Louisville Cardinals at Mark Light Field this weekend. They dropped their fifth straight weekend series, stretching their ACC losing streak to 10 games, before finally securing a win in the series finale. Miami played two close games until their offense finally broke out on Sunday. But with another series loss, we learned more about this young team.

This team is missing Blake Cyr

Sophomore star Blake Cyr has not played since the first game of the Duke series a few weeks ago, and the ‘Canes are missing his presence. This young Hurricanes team has sorely missed his clutch hitting and leadership off the field, which is evident in the win-and-loss column. Players like Daniel Cuvet are attempting to step up in his loss, who hit another big home run on Sunday. But this ‘Canes team seems just a step behind or one shot from winning a game, and it looks like Cyr has been missing a piece.

The team is still inconsistent

This team struggles when facing adversity again. It is just one hit or one solid inning behind and can’t pull a victory out of circumstances it was able to early this season. The Miami Magic seems lost later in the season, and with a month left in the schedule, this team will need to pull it together to be serious contenders in the ACC.

They need to build off of the last victory

Miami snapped their ACC losing streak with the win on Sunday. The team returned after being down early and ended the game early on the run rule.

“Great response, especially the way things have been going,” head coach J.D. Arteaga said. “It would have been very easy to quit once we fell behind early in this game today and we didn’t do that. This is a good win and time to build off of that and keep moving forward.”

Looking to build a new win streak, the Canes host local rival FAU on Tuesday night. This game has no particular theme, but the first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM. The game can be streamed on ACC Network or heard on WVUM.

All stats and data via ESPN or the Miami Hurricanes unless otherwise noted