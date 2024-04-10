Gallery: ‘Canes tennis takes down Boston College at Miami Open

Senior Isabella Pfennig cheers after winning a point in her singles match against Boston College's Natalie Eordekian at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
The Miami women’s tennis team put college tennis on the world stage for their 5-2 win against Boston College hosted by the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Here’s a look back at the action:
Senior Audrey Boch-Collins winds up for a forehand during her singles match against Boston College at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Fifth-year senior Antonia Balzert looks up before serving during her doubles match with partner Leonie Schuknecht against Boston College at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Redshirt junior Alexa Noel runs up for a volley during her doubles match with partner Audrey Boch-Collins against Boston College's Natalie Eordekian and Tola Glowacka at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Senior Isabella Pfennig winds up to serve during her singles match against Boston College's Natalie Eordekian at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Senior Isabella Pfennig winds up for a backhand during her singles match against Boston College's Natalie Eordekian at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Redshirt junior Alexa Noel and senior Audrey Boch-Collins shake hands at the end of their doubles match after defeating Boston College's Natalie Eordekian and Tola Glowacka 6-3 at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Senior Isabella Pfennig leaps to grab a volley during her singles match against Boston College's Natalie Eordekian at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
True senior Leonie Schuknecht and fifth-year senior Antonia Balzert await the start of a point during their doubles match against Boston College's Serena Agar and Nada Dimovska at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Fifth-year senior Antonia Balzert glances at her opponent before serving during her doubles match with partner Leonie Schuknecht against Boston College at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Redshirt junior Alexa Noel serves during her doubles match with partner Audrey Boch-Collins against Boston College's Natalie Eordekian and Tola Glowacka at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Senior Audrey Boch-Collins hits a forehand during her doubles match with partner Alexa Noel against Boston College's Natalie Eordekian and Tola Glowacka at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
True senior Leonie Schuknecht and fifth-year senior Antonia Balzert fist bump during their doubles match against Boston College's Serena Agar and Nada Dimovska at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Fifth-year senior Antonia Balzert yells in celebration after winning a point against Boston College at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Senior Isabella Pfennig hits a backhand during her singles match against Boston College's Natalie Eordekian at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
The Miami women's tennis team gathers in a huddle before beginning singles matches against Boston College at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher