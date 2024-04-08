Miami lands four-star tight end Luka Gilbert

Miami continues to build up its 2025 recruiting class with its latest recruit, Lakota West (Ohio) tight end Luka Gilbert.

Gilbert is a four-star prospect and the 16th-best tight end in the country, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 233-pound prospect is a standout blocker with a wide frame to make tough catches.

In his junior season at Lakota West, Gilbert caught 15 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He played basketball through his sophomore season and has an athletic profile that historically has been promising for the tight end position.

Miami, after the departure of Will Mallory to the NFL, struggled with its tight end production last season, with just ten registered catches from the position. Miami has eight currently rostered tight ends, but three of them are in their third year or later, meaning the room could lose some depth over the next couple of years.

In addition, Gilbert has potential flexibility, as his combination of size, length, and blocking ability could have an immediate impact on some jumbo or goal-line formations.

With the addition of Gilbert, Miami now has the No. 17 ranked class in the nation and fifth amongst the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Though it is very early in the process, Miami is starting its next recruiting cycle well.