Miami gets commitment from ECU transfer Brandon Johnson

The Miami Hurricanes are making moves to get players to Coral Gables early this offseason, as they land a commitment from ECU forward Brandon Johnson. After spending three seasons at East Carolina, the 6-foot-8 junior from Raleigh, North Carolina is making his way to Miami for his senior season.

Johnson averaged 14 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this past season for the Pirates. Offensively, Johnson is a superb floor spacer, as he shot 36.5% from deep on 5.7 attempts per game this past season. After taking a visit earlier this week, Miami lands his commitment, as he’ll provide the ‘Canes with a forward with an outside jumper.

Head coach Jim Larrañaga noted in his end-of-season press conference that adding size was a priority for the Hurricanes this offseason. Miami has done just that in the transfer portal’s early stages, adding Lynn Kidd, who is 6-foot-10, and Johnson so far.

Johnson will help to fill the gap left by AJ Casey, Michael Nwoko and Christian Watson, who all entered the portal earlier this offseason. Jounson is known as a solid rebounder and strong defensive presence, two things that Miami was lacking this past season.

Johnson is a step in the right direction for the ‘Canes. It’s still early in the transfer portal cycle, and Miami has two vacant scholarships remaining.