Takeaways from Miami baseball’s series loss Clemson

This past weekend, the Miami Hurricanes dropped their home series against the Clemson Tigers 2-1. In a Thursday-Saturday series, the Cardiac ‘Canes struck again with a walk-off homerun on Friday night to go up in the series 1-0. The Tigers then showed why they are the third-ranked team in the country as they won the next two games to secure the series win. Against a formidable opponent, the Hurricanes showed heart and had a chance to win against a top team but let it slip away. Here are some takeaways from another weekend of ‘Canes baseball.

Missed opportunities came back to haunt

On Friday night, Miami had the bases loaded in the fourth inning, trailing by one with a chance to take the lead in the game and the series, the ‘Canes were unable to deliver.

“In a one-run game, the little things matter,” head coach J.D. Arteaga said. “Against good teams, when you have opportunities to score runs, you have to take advantage.”

Solid effort against a tough team

Miami put together a solid effort against one of the top teams in the country. They were one good inning away from securing another series win against a ranked team.

“I’m extremely proud of our guys,” head coach J.D. Arteaga said. “I have the utmost respect for Clemson. They’re a fundamentally sound team. They make every play, and they capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes. They’re playing winning baseball, and that’s why their record is what it is.

The result is disappointing, but the team can find some hope in the fact that they still put in a good effort, and it’s something to build off of moving forward.

Starting pitchers in the first two games were spectacular

Gage Ziehl threw a complete game and struck out 15 batters, both career highs.

“I was just throwing it in there,” Ziehl said. “I got ahead and made them swing at bad pitches. My defense helped me out behind me and the bats came alive in the last inning. We’re never out of it. To get a win like this is huge. We need to carry that into tomorrow.”

Then, on Friday, Rafe Schlesinger did enough to give Miami a chance to win the game.

“He was able to minimize damage early,” Arteaga said. “He settled in and did a really great job.”

On Tuesday night, Miami will travel to face local rival FAU. The first pitch for this contest is set for 6:30 P.M.

All stats and data via ESPN and the Miami Hurricanes unless otherwise noted.