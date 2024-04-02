Longtime Miami men’s tennis head coach Aljosa Piric to step down

Miami men’s tennis has announced head coach Aljosa Piric will be stepping down at the end of the 2024 season.

“To all my players, coaches, administrators: thank you,” Piric said in a Miami Athletics release. “My family and I will always cherish our time here. We will always be Miami Hurricanes.”

After this year, he will take on the position of Director of High Performance and Recruiting at Tennis Innovators Academy in White Plains, New York. In his statement, he explained the decision and expressed his excitement.

“I am personally excited to embark upon a new challenge — to coach, develop, and mentor players that have dreams of reaching a higher level, and ultimately play college tennis,” Piric said.”

Piric, since arriving in Coral Gables, has drastically turned the program around.

In his second season, in 2018, he brought Miami out of a seven-year drought without an NCAA tournament berth. That season, Miami won the most games in seven years, had the had the most ACC wins since 2014 and had its best home win percentage since 2006. Also, for the first time in program history, three Hurricanes earned All-ACC honors.

Between that 2018 season and 2022, he led the ‘Canes to four straight tournament appearances. After eight years as Miami’s head coach, he owns a record of 103-80, having received his 100th victory this season against Pennsylvania on March 7.

Additionally, his athletes have excelled in the classroom. In 2023, a program record five student-athletes made the All-ACC Academic teams, and through fall 2023, the team recorded a GPA of 3.44, the highest in program history.

Before his stint at Miami, Piric was the head coach at Old Dominion for five seasons and an assistant coach at Georgia Tech for three seasons.

“We want to thank Aljosa for his dedication to the Miami men’s tennis program over the past eight years,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “We wish him and his family all the best.”

This news comes as Miami (10-10) returns for a three-match homestand to finish out the regular season. Their next match is this Friday, April 5 against North Carolina State.