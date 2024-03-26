Miami rowing finishes first in Oregon State Invite

The University of Miami Rowing Team traveled to the West Coast for the Oregon State Invite at OSU’s Dexter Lake to open the 2024 spring slate. With the weather in the mid-40s, the Hurricanes faced a temperature barrier compared to what they are used to in sunny Miami.

However, Miami’s Varsity Four boat hit the ground running, finishing in the top slot in the competition with a time of 7:30.6. The Varsity Four was led by Cox and Tarynn Kaelin alongside Mia Harrington, Grace Gaskill, Peyton Hulsewe, and Nicole Wyszynski. This time was enough to put them over Oregon State and Washington State by just a few seconds.

Miami sent two other boats out on the water, which came up short with third-place finishes. The Second Varsity Eight and First Varsity Eight completed the course in 6:59.56 and 6:35.5, respectively.

The Hurricanes Rowing Team is heading to the west coast of Florida for the Sunshine State Invite this weekend in Sarasota, Florida.