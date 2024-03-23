REVIEW: Ariana Grande makes a vulnerable comeback in new album, “Eternal Sunshine”

Ariana Grande has delivered a phenomenal record, despite controversies, in her newest album “Eternal Sunshine.”

She addresses tumultuous themes of heartbreak, divorce, new relationships, media scrutiny and self-love with 13 songs.

In mid-2023, while filming “Wicked” in the UK, the singer started dating her co-star, Ethan Slater, but the timeline of their relationship is questionable. Although Grande and her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez reportedly split up in January 2023, it is not certain when Slater went through a divorce with his own wife.

Grande released “Yes, And?” as a lead single in January, her first new song since her 2023 album “Positions.” Sampling Madonna’s “Vogue,” the song is a rebuttal to social media and press discussions about her relationship with Slater. Many listeners were disappointed with the song’s lyrics and felt the song was underwhelming.

Less than a week after the release of “Yes, And?” Grande announced her upcoming album, “Eternal Sunshine,” would be released March 8.

The album title holds a special meaning for the singer, as it is derived from the movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” notably one of Mac Miller’s favorites. Grande and Miller dated for two years, before he passed away in 2018.

Due to the Screen Actors Guild and Writers’ Guild of America strikes, Grande was forced back to the United States while “Wicked” production came to an indefinite halt. With the newfound free time, Grande developed her seventh studio album. Several of her usual collaborators also returned for the record, including producer Max Martin.

The album is phenomenal and features some of Grande’s best lyrics and musical production to date.

Embed from Getty Images

The record begins with “Intro (End of the World),” which is about the frightening uncertainty that comes with the beginning of a relationship. The song perfectly introduces the sonic and lyrical themes of the album.

“Bye,” the second track, is an upbeat breakup song with a disco feel that features similar instrumentals to “Yes, And?” The song clearly refers to Grande and Gomez’s divorce, as shown by the catchy lyrics “So I grab my stuff / Courtney just pulled up in the driveway.”

In “Don’t Wanna Break Up Again” and “I Wish I Hated You,” she reflects on trying to mend her relationship with a past love and whether to view that past relationship with love or disdain.

Grande includes “Saturn Returns Interlude” to symbolize a new era in her life and music as she enters her 30s. According to Vox, a Saturn return is “the concept that every 30 or so years in a person’s life, Saturn comes back to the place in the sky that it was on the day that person was born.”

The titular track “Eternal Sunshine” comes after being reminded to “wake up” in the interlude. This song directly references the plot of “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” as Grande sings, “So I try to wipe my mind / Just so I feel less insane.” She reflects on the end of her previous life and the beginning of her new one, after her Saturn has returned.

“True Story” is a soulful number that shows Grande is reclaiming the narrative.

“The Boy is Mine” and “Supernatural” are both playful songs conveying the strong feelings experienced during the honeymoon phase of a new relationship. However, the deluxe edition has an even better version of “Supernatural” featuring Troye Sivan, who truly adds so much to the song with his harmonies.

“Imperfect for You” also symbolizes the beginning of a relationship and contains clever wordplay. Grande sings that while she is perfect for her partner, she is imperfect as a person.

“We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” — which just landed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 — stands out as the best track. With sad lyrics set to a lively tempo, it is reminiscent of “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn. The song is an example of Grande’s growth as a songwriter.

The singer concludes the album with a special track. “Ordinary Things” features a voice memo from her grandmother, Nonna, sharing advice for a healthy, long lasting relationship.

With “Eternal Sunshine,” Ariana Grande makes her grand return to the music world with a bang, solidifying her position within the music industry — not only as a singer, but as a producer and songwriter.