Miami women’s basketball head coach Katie Meier announces retirement

The winningest coach in Miami basketball history, Katie Meier, has announced her retirement after 19 seasons at UM.

Meier accrued 362 career victories with the Hurricanes while leading them to 11 20-win seasons, 10 NCAA tournaments, and the Elite Eight in 2023. Meier had four years left on her deal and will transition into a new role with the school as a special advisor to the Vice President/Director of Athletics.

“Nineteen years ago, I was offered my dream job to be the head coach of the University of Miami, and while I have absolutely loved living that dream, it is with a heart full of pride and gratitude that I announce my retirement from coaching,” Meier said in a Miami Athletics release. “Miami is an incredibly special place, and my journey here has been an honor and a privilege. Today is a day to celebrate and reflect on the amazing success that was achieved through collaboration with outstanding people.”

The first four years of her coaching career were spent at Charlotte, where she went to the 2003 NCAA Tournament. The rest of her head coaching years were spent in Coral Gables.

Meier was the longest-tenured head coach in the ACC and is one of just nine coaches to record more than 150 ACC wins. Her nine seasons with 20-plus victories rank 21st among all active head coaches and 12th among active Power Six Conference head coaches.

“Katie has done a remarkable job leading our women’s basketball program for nearly two decades,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “Her list of accomplishments speaks for itself, but her legacy extends far beyond the court. She has been an incredible ambassador not only for Miami basketball but for the sport of women’s basketball and for the University of Miami. We are excited to continue working with Katie as a member of the Hurricanes Family.”

Meier decided to retire and step into a new role within the program. Now, Miami is set to have a new coach for just the third time in 36 years. Meier will help the school focus on fundraising for women’s programs as well as being a mentor for many.

Meier poured her heart and soul into the Miami program and will still be in the building to provide support, just not as the head coach of the Hurricanes any longer.