The can’t-miss parties of Miami Music Week 2024

Miami Music Week is once again upon us. The week-long celebration of techno, house, and all other forms of electronic dance music has been a staple of Miami’s music scene for several decades now.

The 2024 iteration is no different, bringing in a load of talent that audiences can catch, even if they can’t make it to MMW’s crown jewel, Ultra Music Festival.

Here, ‘Canes looking to find a guide on this iconic week’s best parties can turn to this list of what to expect day-by-day.

Wednesday, March 20

Experts Only with John Summit at Factory Town

John Summit has quickly become one of the biggest names in EDM in the past few years. His meteoric rise is due in part to his ability to give some of the most refreshingly-unique sets at venues like Club Space and festivals like Electric Daisy Carnival. Now, Summit is bringing himself along with his Experts Only label to Factory Town on Wednesday, March 20.

Filth on Acid Showcase at M2

Techno label Filth on Acid is taking over the M2 as part of MMW, with award-winning Dutch DJ Reinier Zonneveld headlining the showcase and labelmates HI LO and Space 92 following with back-to-back sets. Bassheads will not want to miss out on this techno overload that is bound to go into the late night.

Afterlife at Miami Marine Stadium

Tale of Us, the DJ duo with roots who tie their origin all the way back to Milan, will bring its visually-stunning Afterlife show to the Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key. Having brought their show around the world for multiple iterations, now Miami gets the chance to experience two days of sensory-filled euphoric melodies and vivid imagery from Tale of Us, Camelphat, Adriatique, Anyma, Mrak and more. Don’t miss the chance to have this unique experience that aims to change lives this MMW.

Thursday, March 21

Chris Lake’s Black Book Records at Factory Town

Chris Lake’s Black Book Records is putting on a showcase of epic proportions with a stacked lineup at Factory Town’s Park Stage in Hialeah. The evening’s line up includes a headline set by Chris, including appearances from Airrica, Bonobo, Bontan, Cloonee, Cole Knight, Eliza Rose and Franklyn Watts.

Gorgon City: Enter the Realm at Oasis Wynwood

Come and “Enter the Realm” with Gorgon City as they take over Oasis Wynwood on Thursday, March 21 with support from Max Styler, Biscits, DJ Seinfeld, Azzecca and more. Gorgon City is set to bring one of the best dance experiences with their bass-driven house music combined with addictive vocal tracks. The open air space of Oasis will allow the duo and friends the perfect venue for their otherworldly house tracks.

Desolat at Floyd Miami

Loco Dice is bringing famed Puerto Rican producer Caleb Calloway, Yaya, Mahony and Cortes to Floyd Miami for an intimate night with the Desolat crew. Experience a late night of techno and house in the smaller club inside of Club Space grounds. Calloway is sure to bring some Latin flair to the experience, while Yaya aims to combine his African and Italian roots in a diverse combo of house music.

Breakaway Beach at SLS South Beach

Kaskade is headlining an amazing line up spearheaded by the Breakaway Music Festival, also at Hyde Beach. Added to the mix is club DJ duo Loud Luxury, along with superstar house DJs Wax Motif and Matroda. This is one of the most exciting parties to take place on Thursday, just one day before Ultra starts.

Friday, March 22

David Guetta and Cedric Gervais at LIV

If you need a fresh hit of nostalgia, David Guetta is headlining LIV on Friday, bringing special guest Cedric Gervais to the legendary Miami nightclub. Dance the night away to classics like “Titanium,” “Memories,” “Summertime Sadness” and more.

House of Wax at Mad Live

Australian house DJ Wax Motif is bringing his House of Wax labelmates to Mad Live in their first-ever MMW showcase. Partygoers can also expect epic sets from Westend, AYYBO, Crusy, San Pacho, Truth x Lies and Motif, the man in charge of the evening’s beats.

Saturday, March 23

OUR HOUSE at SLS South Beach

International DJ group MEDUZA will appear at Hyde Beach in the SLS South Beach hotel, bringing some of the more unique lineups to the showcase with band OneRepublic and famed local visual artist and DJ, Alec Monopoly. Monopoly is set to perform along with Solardo, while MEDUZA themselves are doing a back-to-back with James Hype.

Fisher and The Martinez Brothers at Club Space

Fisher is playing an early Sunday morning set at Club Space for those who love to stay up late and groove into the next day. Following his set are back-to-back performances between The Martinez Brothers and Loco Dice that promise to party into the early afternoon.