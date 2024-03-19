Freshman Micheal Nwoko enters transfer portal

The third Hurricane to land in the transfer portal is freshman big man Michaell Nwoko.

The 6-foot-10 big averaged 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 29 games of action this season. He will remain eligible for three more years after his time in Coral Gables.

Nwoko is the third Hurricane to leave, along with forward AJ Casey and guard Christian Watson. As the primary backup center option, Nwoko was often the first big off the bench for head coach Jim Larrañaga in replacing Norchad Omier.

Larrañaga told the media that five players have already met with him and told him they are leaving. Miami will potentially lose all three of their big man options from this past season, with Casey and Nwoko in the portal and Omier potentially leaving for the NBA.

Larrañaga also mentioned that the Hurricanes will be prioritizing size in the portal this offseason.