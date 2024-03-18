Gallery: Swim & Dive First Chance Meet

By
Alexandra Fisher
-
Junior Max Flory prepares to dive during the Miami First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

The Miami Hurricanes Swim & Dive team broke multiple program records during their First Chance Meet against Florida International University on Feb. 16, 2024. Here’s a look back at the action:

Miami swimmer finishes a butterfly lap during the First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2024.
Miami swimmer finishes a butterfly lap during the First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2024. Photo credit: Antonia Botta
Junior Max Flory performs a dive during Miami's First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2023.
Junior Max Flory performs a dive during Miami's First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2023. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Miami swimmer performs the butterfly during the First Chance Meet on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at the University Center Pool.
Miami swimmer performs the butterfly during the First Chance Meet on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at the University Center Pool. Photo credit: Elyse Martin
University of Miami Sophomore diver Mohammed Farouk flips off the high dive at the University Center Pool on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.
University of Miami Sophomore diver Mohammed Farouk flips off the high dive at the University Center Pool on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Photo credit: Elyse Martin
A swimmer competes during the Miami First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2024.
A swimmer competes during the Miami First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami swimmer competes in the freestyle during the First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2024.
Miami swimmer competes in the freestyle during the First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Senior Zach Cooper and junior Max Flory perform a synchronized dive during Miami's First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2023.
Senior Zach Cooper and junior Max Flory perform a synchronized dive during Miami's First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2023. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher
Miami diver performs a dive during the First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2024.
Miami diver performs a dive during the First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2024. Photo credit: Antonia Botta
A swimmer competes during the Miami First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2024.
A swimmer competes during the Miami First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Spectator cheers as the Miami swim team breaks a record during their First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2024.
Spectator cheers as the Miami swim team breaks a record during their First Chance Meet at the Whitten Center Pool on Feb. 16, 2024. Photo credit: Alexandra Fisher