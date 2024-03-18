Bensley Joseph enters transfer portal

Junior guard Bensley Joseph has officially entered his name in the transfer portal as the fourth Miami player in the last week to enter the portal.

Joseph was in the midst of his best season as a member of the Hurricanes, averaging 9.6 points per game. 3.5 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game this season. Joseph started 27 of 32 games for the Hurricanes..

Joseph was one of the only Miami players to have a relatively clean bill of health throughout the season. The junior even provided a signature moment with a career-high 21 points against North Carolina last month.

Joseph was one of the members of the Elite Eight and Final Four teams and will move on to his next school with one year of eligibility remaining.

Joseph joins Christan Watson, Micheal Nwoko and AJ Casey as other Hurricanes already in the transfer portal. Miami’s roster will look drastically different as members of its front and backcourt are now on their way out.