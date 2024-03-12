UM sororities & fraternities celebrate Greek Week The Hunger Games style

Philanthropy is all it takes to convince fraternities to participate in elaborate dance routines–and maybe a little friendly competition.

From Feb. 25 to March 1, the social Greek Letter Organizations in the Interfraternity Council, National Panhellenic Conference and National Pan-Hellenic Council, participated in Greek Week, a series of competitions to increase the visibility and unity of Greek Life on the University of Miami campus. GLOs were divided into “Districts,” or teams, to fit this year’s theme of The Hunger Games.

Greek Week is managed by a variety of students on its executive board, including the head chair, co-chairs and secretary who oversee the majority of the week’s events. The board also includes students who oversee the blood drive, spirit and participation, merchandise and specific events, along with team captains for each GLO.

Jaden Cavazos, a junior majoring in microbiology and immunology and this year’s Greek Week chair, mentioned that Josh Abel, the president of Lambda Chi Alpha and Student Government vice president-elect for the 2024-2025 academic year, encouraged him to apply

Jordan Tisdale, a sophomore musical theater major and the director of campus activities for the sorority Chi Omega and organizer of Chi Omega’s participation in Greek Week, has been working since the beginning of the semester to get her chapter prepared and has enjoyed seeing everyone get involved.

“I’ve loved seeing everyone participate. I’ve been getting so many pictures and messages of how much fun girls have been having at each event,” Tisdale said.

For each GLO member who participated in Greek Week events, their team received a certain number of “points.” If certain team members were unable to participate in an event, they were able to check in to the event to help their team earn points. Teams received bonus points if 60-70% of their team members signed in.

Greek Week kicked off with a field day on the Foote Green on Feb. 26, where GLOs competed in activities such as tug-of-war, capture the flag, water balloon dodgeball and a potato sack race.

The next day, Chick-fil-A sandwiches were sold and all proceeds were donated to Habitat for Humanity. That same day, the Talent Show portion of the competition took place at Lakeside Patio. The Stand Forever ticket, which includes three students who were elected last week to be the 2024-2025 Student Government president, vice president and treasurer, were invited to judge the talent show.

Another point-earning opportunity for GLO members was the women’s basketball game versus the University of Pittsburgh in the Watsco Center, where teams earned points for each member who attended.

To finish off the week, teams took part in the OCheer competition. Similarly to Homecoming week, the teams made up dances and performed at the Lakeside Patio for fellow GLO members and the UM community at large to watch. Tisdale was especially excited about OCheer.

“I’m a performer so I really respect everyone who wants to be in OCheer,” Tisdale said. “It is just such a blast to see college kids like me have fun on stage.”

Throughout the week, blood donation trucks were also parked throughout campus as an additional opportunity for students to earn points for their teams. Students who do not participate in Greek life were also able to donate on behalf of a specific team if interested. Students could also choose to donate blood in the Shalala Grand Ballroom.

As one of the first Greek-wide events post-spring recruitment, many people found that the philanthropic week was a great way to get new members involved and excited about being a part of Greek Life on campus.

“I have gotten to meet new people within my sorority either at Greek Week events or just talking to them about Greek Week,” said Hannah Breen, a freshman majoring in neuroscience and new member of Zeta Tau Alpha.

Greek Week mixed up some typical pairings of GLOs when making teams, which helped Greek life members interact with those they may not otherwise.

“The fraternity and sorority pairings definitely got Greek orgs that do not collaborate very often to collaborate with each other,” said Cavazos.

The winners of Greek Week receive a trophy, get to donate money to their organization of choice and have the opportunity to select which week they would like their philanthropy weeks, the week GLOs spend hosting events to raise money for their organization of choice, to be for the upcoming semester.

This year, District 1 took home the win. As a member of the winning team, Tisdale is proud that her chapter, along with the entire Greek community, was able to make a difference.

“This week has felt so rewarding. I love that I can participate in really fun events with my friends knowing that it serves a greater purpose,” Tisdale said.

Districts:

District 1 – Chi Omega, Lambda Chi Alpha and Zeta Phi Beta

District 2 – Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Epsilon Pi and Zeta Tau Alpha

District 3 – Alpha Sigma Pi, Delta Phi Epsilon, Delta Sigma Theta and Tau Kappa Epsilon

District 4 – Beta Theta Pi, Pi Beta Phi and Sigma Alpha Epsilon

District 5 – Delta Delta Delta, Kappa Alpha Psi, Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Chi

District 6 – Alpha Delta Pi, Omega Psi Phi, Pi Kappa Alpha and Zeta Beta Tau

District 7 – Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Epsilon Psi, Pi Kappa Phi and Sigma Delta Tau