REVIEW: Olivia Rodrigo proves she’s Gen-Z’s biggest popstar at sold-out Miami show

A purple glow surrounded the Kaseya Center on March 6 as Grammy-winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo took the stage for her first-ever Miami show.

The “GUTS” World Tour, named after her second studio album that dropped in September, has 77 tour stops across North America and Europe, with Miami being the eighth stop

Rodrigo may only have two albums out, but her live performances are in high-demand, a testament to how much her music resonates with a large audience. She’s been credited with bringing back the pop-rock sound of the early 2000’s and giving it a modern twist, combined with lyrics about heartbreak and the teenage girl experience.

Once the lights cut off at 8:25 p.m., Rodrigo came out in a shiny, silver two-piece to applause and screams as the opening chords to “bad idea, right?” started blasting through the speakers.

The 21-year-old artist did not slow down at all, following up with “ballad of a homeschooled girl.” The visuals for this performance were fun as they showed Rodrigo and her various band members in yearbook picture frames.

The high energy turned down a couple notches when Rodrigo went to center stage and played her album’s first single “Vampire.” The full moon on the large screen behind her lit the arena as fans began to cry and sing along.

She followed this up with “traitor,” where the lights turned down and Rodrigo got closer to the crowd as raw acoustic chords blared through the arena.

For her 2021 hit “Driver’s license,” Rodrigo brought out a piano and began to break into the famous song. Her powerful stage presence paired with her vulnerable lyrics and strong backing musicians made for a beautiful performance

After all the sad songs came a hard shift back into pop-rock songs like “pretty isn’t pretty” and “love is embarrassing.” The ending of the latter track included a small dance number where Rodrigo interpolated some of Toni Basil’s “Mickey.”

In an era where pop stars perform intricate dance routines, Rodrigo emphasizes her stage presence and her singing, interacting with fans in various ways.

When she got up on a makeshift crescent moon that took her around the arena for her songs “logical” and “happier,” Rodrigo waved at fans and acknowledged them by making subtle comments. It was a nice moment that allowed for something more intimate as she was able to reach more of the crowd during this portion of the show.

It’s also worthy to note the debut of “Can’t Catch Me Now,” Rodrigo’s contribution to the latest “Hunger Games” movie soundtrack. Before breaking into the song, Rodrigo asked the crowd, “Do we have any ‘Hunger Games’ fans?”

The show’s most intimate moment came when Rodrigo moved to the corner of the stage with just her and her guitarist. There was something so raw about how she sat on the little corner as she sang along to the chords of “happier” and “favorite crime,” the crowd echoing along.

“Deja vu” was the next as Rodrigo ran across different sections of the stage asking the crowd to sing the chorus with her. Purple lights glazed everyone as they watched the amazing backup dancers and the way Rodrigo commanded the stage.

The metaphorical curtain was burned down as Rodrigo broke into the loud, punky “brutal,” the opener from her debut album, “SOUR.” Now wearing a loud, satin red dress, Rodrigo jumped all over stage as the crowd bounced with her.

Rodrigo showed us that she is a bonafide rockstar with her performance of “obsessed,” a song only featured on the physical deluxe version of “GUTS.” Grabbing a purple St. Vincent signature guitar, she started riffing along with her guitarist.

This was the first time Rodrigo picked up a string instrument during the show, and it would have been perfect had she done it for a few more songs.

For her encore, Rodrigo came out in a sparkly dress and a shirt that read “I love vampires,” finishing her show off with the wildly popular, “good 4 u.” Hearing the song live, it’s clear that the track has a clear Paramore influence. Skipping around the stage, she lifted her mic into the air at several points, as if she was inviting the crowd to join in.

The ending couldn’t have been more perfect as Rodrigo held a megaphone to start off the lyrics to “get him back” before once again skipping around stage. During the bridge, Rodrigo and her dancers “stomped out” the camera as the climax led into the chorus while star- shaped confetti fell all over the crowd.

It was a magical night that further solidified that Rodrigo is the biggest pop star of her generation. Blending genres and going back and forth with her vibes, Rodrigo is like a combination of Alanis Morissette, Frank Ocean and Taylor Swift.

At such a young age with so much talent, it’s no surprise that some dedicated fans camped outside Kaseya 24 hours in advance of the show.