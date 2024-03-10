Gallery: Inter Miami wins MLS season-opener

Inter Miami defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 to open the 2024 MLS season at Chase Stadium on Feb. 21, 2024. Here’s a look back at the action:
Fans cheer before Inter Miami’s match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on Feb. 21, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez poses with his family, owners David Beckham, Jorge Mas and Jose Mas as he’s introduced ahead of Inter Miami’s match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on Feb. 21, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Actor Will Smith and owner David Beckham watch warm ups before Inter Miami’s match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on Feb. 21, 2024.
The Inter Miami starting XI poses ahead of their match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on Feb. 21, 2024.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi prepares to take a free kick in the first half of Inter Miami’s match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on Feb. 21, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Inter Miami midfielder Julian Gressel and Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda go up for a header in the first half of Inter Miami’s match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on Feb. 21, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez makes a pass in the first half of Inter Miami’s match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on Feb. 21, 2024.
Inter Miami forward/midfielder Robert Taylor shoots and scores a goal in the first half of Inter Miami’s match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on Feb. 21, 2024.
Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez winces after missing an opportunity in the first half of Inter Miami’s match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on Feb. 21, 2024.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi dribbles downfield in the first half of Inter Miami’s match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on Feb. 21, 2024.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi dribbles downfield in the second half of Inter Miami’s match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on Feb. 21, 2024.
Inter Miami midfielder Diego Gomez and forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez celebrate Gomez’s goal in the second half of Inter Miami’s match versus Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium on Feb. 21, 2024.