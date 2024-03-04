Senior Ian Fischer explores the stages of love in first-ever EP, ‘Starcrossed’

Ian Fischer, a senior studying modern artist development and entrepreneurship in the Frost School of Music, released his first-ever EP “Starcrossed” on Feb. 28.

Rooted in personal experiences and a yearning to connect on a profound emotional level, this four-song EP navigates the intricate stages of love, from hopeful beginnings to heart-wrenching endings.

The EP opens with “Everyone, Anyone, Someone,” a soul-searching anthem that captures his quest for love.

“This track is the first part of love, which is me in the search for love, wondering if there is anyone out there for me,” Fischer said.

Set against a backdrop of stirring melodies, he candidly explores the uncertainty and longing that accompany the search for a soulmate, ultimately finding comfort in the possibility of love’s existence.

Transitioning seamlessly into “First Thing, Last Thing,” Fischer delves into the euphoria of falling head over heels for someone. With heartfelt lyricism and infectious rhythms, he paints a vivid portrait of love’s captivating embrace, conveying the all-encompassing nature of infatuation.

“I wrote this about thinking of that person 24/7, from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to bed,” Fischer said.

The title track, “Starcrossed,” takes center stage as he confronts the harsh reality of love’s impermanence. Drawing inspiration from Shakespearean tragedy “Romeo and Juliet,” in which he describes it as “love that is doomed to fail,” harboring a glimmer of hope for reconciliation in another time or place.

Closing out the EP is “Better Without You,” a cathartic anthem of liberation and self-discovery. Infused with raw emotion and empowering refrains, Fischer bids farewell to a toxic relationship, embracing newfound freedom and self-assurance as he moves forward with his life.

In a candid discussion about his creative process, Fischer shares insights into his meticulous approach. Collaborating closely with his producer, he painstakingly refines each melody and lyric, ensuring that every song resonates with authenticity and depth.

“I want each of my songs to have a story behind it and a meaning for writing it,” Fischer said.

Looking ahead, Fischer remains committed to his musical journey.

“Next for me is going to be writing and releasing some singles,” Fischer said. “I am [also] personally working on a music application for iOS that I think will help shape and change the industry for the future,” Fischer said.

Drawing inspiration from esteemed musicians like John Mayer, Lewis Capaldi and Cian Ducrot, he stays true to his artistic vision while leaving an indelible mark on listeners.

As audiences immerse themselves in “Starcrossed,” Fischer wants fans to know that they are not alone in their heartbreak.

“Everyone goes through this at a point in their life, and my music is here to listen to in order to make them not feel alone or help them get through what they are going through.”

Through vivid storytelling and soul-stirring melodies, he invites listeners to join him on a heartfelt exploration of the human experience, one song at a time.

The “Starcrossed” EP is available on all music streaming platforms.