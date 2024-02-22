Hairology to host second-annual hair show “Afro-Illumine” next month

At Hairology’s Hair Show, the year will no longer be 2024. As model after model walks the runway, audiences will be transported to the future of Black innovation.

Following the success of last year’s debut Hair-A-Tige show which embraced the past, this year’s show, Afro-Illumine, will explore a futuristic hair odyssey.

Hairology is a student organization that celebrates natural hair and seeks to uplift everyone in their hair care journey.

“We aim to educate, bring awareness and promote the acceptance of all hair types and textures,” said Hairology co-president Arielle Swilley, a senior studying gender and sexuality studies and French. “Beyond that, I believe Hairology’s mission is celebration and we aim to encourage larger conversations about cultural diversity.”

As the vibrant hub of natural hair at UM, Hairology showcases the diversity and beauty of all hair types during its annual Hair Show. This year the event will showcase an innovative, captivating theme.

“We are definitely elevating the production quality of the show this year,” Swilley said. “Audiences should anticipate an immersive experience and exciting stories.”

That immersive experience will come from the three pillars of this year’s show: alternate history, fantasy and magical realism. To put the show together, Hairology’s members have been hard at work since the summer.

“Getting everything ready involves many elements like rehearsals, budgets and making sure everything runs smoothly,” said Hairology vice president, Yohanna Getahun, a sophomore studying economics and health management & policy. “The biggest thing with planning Afro-Illumine’s success is a team effort, and we’re working hard to make this vision come to life in the best way possible.”

That vision is a show that will foster a sense of unity and diversity at UM. A campus that attracts all types of students from all around the world, it is essential to hold events that build an inclusive environment for all individuals.

“More than just a showcase, these events empower individuals through a focus on self-care and unique expression,” Getahun said. “Ultimately, the hair show becomes a powerful vehicle for unity, creativity and the celebration of individuality at the University of Miami.”

The hair show is an overall opportunity for young talent at the university to exhibit their skills and love for all things hair, fashion and culture.

“We only ask for student models, hair stylists and makeup artists, so it really is about showcasing the multitude of talent and creativity present on our campus,” Swilley said.

Hairology members hope audience members will be entertained by the hairstyles, as well as enjoy the music and food that will be provided at the show. The aim is that attendees immerse themselves in the whole experience.

“What I imagine are students leaving the ballrooms discussing a hairstyle or a section, and what the meaning behind it could be,” Swilley said. “I’m excited to hear the interpretations, and I hope they leave feeling inspired and wanting to be a part of the show next year.”

To get involved in the Hair Show, students can attend this year’s event and join Hairology. The club is always looking for new members to be involved in their initiatives, such as the Hair Show committee.

The show will be held on March 6 at 7 p.m in the Shalala Ballrooms. Students can get tickets to the show by following Hairology on Instagram @umiami.hairology and clicking the link in their bio to join their Engage page.