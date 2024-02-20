REVIEW: “Legally Blonde” at Actors’ Playhouse is 2 hours of pure fun

The iconic 2001 movie “Legally Blonde” got a fresh update in its musical adaptation, which debuted on Broadway in 2007 and recently opened at the Actors’ Playhouse on Miracle Mile.

Written by Heather Hach with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, the musical is a colorful, heartwarming celebration of girl power.

UM theatre arts professor of professional practice Brandon M. Newton and programs assistant director Eric Nelson are a dynamic duo in “Legally Blonde” as the scenic designer and lighting designer, respectively.

Newton’s two-story set, built on a turntable, transforms from a sorority house to a courtroom, a restaurant, a clothing shop or a beauty salon with a simple spin.

While pink is the primary lighting color that complements Newton’s set, its blue counterpart appears at key moments, and rapidly-changing lights accompany the upbeat dance numbers choreographed by Sarah Crane.

Their efforts come together to create a neon-pink world where dreams come true.

Between the pink-lit stage curtain, the bright pink sets and the Barbie-style ponytailed silhouettes, this production of “Legally Blonde” is reminiscent of last year’s “Barbie” movie. Think of protagonist Elle Woods as Lawyer Barbie, strutting from her UCLA sorority house into the halls of Harvard Law School with pep, privilege and passion.

Becca Andrews makes her Actors’ Playhouse debut as Elle Woods, the bright-eyed sorority-girl-turned-law-student. After starring as Elle in five other regional productions of “Legally Blonde,” it’s no wonder that the character comes naturally to her.

With her blonde hair, blue eyes and pink attire, she looks right at home in the role. But beyond appearance, her nuanced performance brings an out-of-touch Elle back down to earth. This time, it feels more believable that she could score one point away from perfect on the Law School Admission Test.

But her boldness doesn’t just come from within. Paulette Bonafonte, an unsure beautician, gives Elle timely advice while also finding her own confidence. Heather Jane Rolff plays Paulette with all the delicacy her character requires, perfectly walking the line between comedy and melancholy.

Also helping Elle to reach her potential is Emmett Forrest, the Harvard teaching assistant and love interest played by “Dear Evan Hansen” star, Stephen Christopher Anthony.

The Miami native pulls off the kid-next-door with ease, right down to the awkward body movements and nervous laughter. His performance is a delight to watch.

Alexander Zenoz rounds out the love triangle as Warner, Elle’s ambitious ex-boyfriend, while Hana Slevin plays his new girlfriend and Elle’s nemesis, Vivienne Kensington.

Slevin’s interpretation of Vivienne aligns more closely with the musical’s “girl power” message than the original movie. Watching her and Elle work together is one of the show’s most endearing moments.

The remaining principal cast members include UM theatre arts lecturer Michael Dean Morgan as the two-faced Professor Callahan, Stephanie White as fitness queen Brooke Wyndham and the trio of Whitney Renee, Nicolette Hernandez and Camryn Handler as Pilar, Margo and Serena, Elle’s melodic muses.

Renee, Hernandez and Handler steal the show, backing up Elle vocally and morally as her priorities shift from winning Warner back to successfully defending Brooke in a heated trial.

The three friends provide much of the comedy with their laugh-out-loud lines and random dance moves, which the Harvard Law admissions committee hilariously calls “ethnic movement.”

Supporting the principal cast, the ensemble of “Legally Blonde” elevates the show with their commitment to acting at all times, even when the attention is off them. Standouts include Diego Klock-Pérez as Kyle the UPS guy, winning Paulette’s heart and earning laughs with every movement.

Ensemble member David Nick Alea delivers a scene-stealing performance as the Wyndhams’ pool boy, Enrique, who testifies during a murder trial. Though slightly dated, the hilarious accompanying song titled “There! Right There!” will have audiences in stitches as Elle and her legal team try to determine if Enrique is “gay or European” — or both.

Looking past the very-obvious wigs and camp fashion, the production features elaborate dance numbers with the entire cast that make for visually-stunning moments. The real-life professional pups playing Elle’s chihuahua Bruiser and Paulette’s bulldog Rufus are a surprising, adorable addition.

A fun musical full of dancing, energy and heart, “Legally Blonde” pays its respects to the movie, but stands on its own two feet. By the last curtain call, audiences will have danced in their seats, laughed until their abs hurt and shed a few tears along the way.

Run, don’t walk, to see “Legally Blonde” at the Actors’ Playhouse at Miracle Theatre on Miracle Mile, showing now through Feb. 25.

Students with a valid student ID can pay $15 for a rush ticket available 15 minutes before a weekday performance. Regular tickets are on sale for $55-$100 and can be purchased at the Box Office, by calling (305) 444-9293 or visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.