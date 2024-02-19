Ultra Miami 2024: Lineup releases and must-see sets

As the weekend of Ultra Music Festival approaches, anticipation mounts among Miami’s EDM enthusiasts for the imminent arrival of the cherished annual gathering held from March 22-24.

The annual festival will once again touch down at Bayfront Park for their 24th edition with a plethora of headliners that you won’t want to miss.

Over 160,000 people come to Miami to partake in the main event of Miami Music Week, with millions more tuning in from home.

For years, Ultra’s RESISTANCE stage has been the place for attendees who want a more immersive EDM experience. It features up-and-coming DJs that are looking to make their mark on the music scene.

Read more about the Ultra DJs that will feature the loudest, most-talked-about sets of the weekend.

1. Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris is the must-see spectacle returning to the ULTRA Main Stage. Since his last appearance in 2013, Harris has dropped some of the best albums of his career, including 2014’s “Motion” and 2017’s “Funky Wav Bounce Vol 1.”

These albums carry hits such as “Blame,” “Outside,” “Summer,” “Slide” and “Feels.” Harris has also dropped hit singles such as “One Kiss,” “This is What You Came For” and “How Deep is Your Love” in that time, cementing himself as one of the best, well-known DJs worldwide.

2. Tiësto

Ultra veteran and EDM legend Tiësto is set to return for a headlining set on the main stage. No stranger to the ULTRA stage, the Dutch DJ has played 6 times in the past decade, bringing his “Club Life” atmosphere to the 305.

For over two decades, Tiësto has brought trance and house into mainstream music, with collaborators stretching from Karol G to Icona Pop and Post Malone. His set delivers every year, so don’t miss out on this iconic DJ who is still delivering some of the best music in today’s scene.

3. Martin Garrix

During his 2023 Ultra set, Garrix told the crowd, “10 years ago, I was where you’re at,” providing context on how he’s dominated the live festival scene for the past decade. The festival circuit icon has dominated the scene since 2014.

With his influential EP “Gold Skies” and chart-toppers like “Animals” and “Turn Up the Speakers,” Garrix has left an indelible mark on EDM. His performances are a testament to his prowess, captivating audiences with his signature sound and infectious energy.

4. Zeds Dead

What’s more to love than an EDM act named after a Bruce Willis’ line in “Pulp Fiction?” Since coming into the mainstream EDM scene, Zeds Dead has produced multiple hits like “Alive,” “Stars Tonight,” “Neck and Neck” and their remix of “Eyes on Fire.”

The deep house duo has promised to create an exclusive audiovisual experience for those attending ULTRA Miami, especially for their fans who last saw the Deadbeats on the main stage in 2022.

5. Peggy Gou

South-Korean born, Berlin-based DJ Peggy Goud has been making moves in the past year, with her biggest hit named “(It Goes Like) Na Na Na.”

Guo’s unique take on techno, alongside collaborations with artists like Lenny Kravitz and Kylie Minogue, has helped bring the genre back to the forefront. Having played on stages at Coachella and Berlin’s Berghain club, Guo has more than proven that she’s in demand.

Add the co-signs from artists like The Blessed Madonna and Virgil Abloh, and it’s no surprise that she’s been built up to be one of the most in-demand DJs and anticipated acts on ULTRA’s Resistance stage.

6. Oliver Heldens

Acclaimed deep house maestro Oliver Heldens continues to captivate audiences with his infectious beats and distinctive sound.

Between his syndicated weekly radio show Heldeep and high-profile remixes, Heldens has established himself as a global sensation. From ULTRA Europe to Coachella, his performances are a testament to his enduring popularity and undeniable talent.

7. Afrojack

Afrojack has been in the game for more than fifteen years. With his legacy, he’s headlined countless festivals over the years, and now he lands again on Miami’s shores to bring something special to Ultra.

Playing the festival eight times in the past decade, his sets have been a consistent hit. His staple hits include the Pitbull-assisted “Give Me Everything” and “Maldito Alcohol,” as well as “Hey Mama,” his collaboration with French mega-producer David Guetta.

Afrojack has continued to push boundaries and break down walls, landing him among veteran DJs.

8. RL Grime b2b Knock2

RL Grime and Knock2, two titans of Bass and Trap, unite for a monumental b2b set at ULTRA Miami. With their ground-shaking beats and infectious energy, they promise an unforgettable auditory experience, captivating audiences with their unparalleled musical prowess and dynamic performances.

9. Excision

Excision is on a mission to bring his Bass sound all around North America, driving it down to Miami for this year’s edition of ULTRA. The Canadian DJ is known for creating festivals such as Lost Lands, Bass Canyon and Paradise Blue.

His Nexus Tour is his latest ambitious attempt at captivating audiences with his cutting-edge stage design and dubstep bass in the Magic City this March. Early reviews of his Nexus tour call it one of the best audiovisual experiences available.

Having 17 years under his belt and an objective to bring tracks like “Codename Reckless,” “Dinosaurs From Outer Space” and “Feel Something” to life, Excision is a set that you won’t want to miss.

10. Chris Lake x Fisher: Under Construction

A set fit for Florida nightlife, Fisher and Chris Lake have taken over multiple festivals including Coachella and the Electric Zoo in New York. It was only a matter of time that we would see the dynamic duo hit the biggest stage in Miami. Under Construction has seen a massive boost in popularity in recent years due to their b2b sets taking over.

The crowds and energy at these sets are always off the chain as the set goes on for as long as three hours. They understand what the audience wants to hear and have created a space for themselves in today’s crowded scene.

As the countdown to Ultra Music Festival Miami draws to a close, anticipation reaches fever pitch for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend. For EDM enthusiasts, it’s not just a festival — it’s a pilgrimage, a celebration of music, unity and the electrifying spirit of Miami.