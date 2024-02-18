Miami’s offense puts up 19 on way to 2-0 start

The J.D. Artega era is off to a strong start in Coral Gables as Miami picks up its second win of the season in a 19-1 rout.

After the Cardiac ‘Canes came back to win 8-7 last night, the new Hurricanes head coach is 2-0 after Miami got the win against the NJIT Highlanders in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader.

Junior Rafe Schlesinger started his first game as a Hurricane. After giving up an earned run in the first inning, the lefty locked in for his remaining four innings. Schlesinger struck out nine batters in five innings, giving up five hits for one run.

The Miami bats came alive in a big way early. A six-run first inning powered by home runs from sophomore Blake Cyr and catcher Carlos Perez set the tone.

In the second inning, freshman Daniel Cuvet hit a ball 460 feet to left field to take an 8-1 Miami lead. The following inning, first baseman Jason Torres hit a solo home run to right field, and Wake Forest transfer Lucas Costello got his first RBI as a ‘Cane as Miami stepped in the driver seat, leading 10-1.

NJIT starter Joe Georgini struggled early, giving up five earned runs in two innings pitched. Four other Highlander pitchers entered the game, but Miami’s offense could not be slowed down.

Austin Francis led the NJIT offense in hits with two.

Miami’s bullpen had its second straight shutout outing. Gulf Coast State transfer Slaide Naturman gave up no hits in two innings pitched. Freshman JT Caruso passed the eye test with four strikeouts in two innings pitched.

In only the second game of the season, Miami’s offense might have found its replacements from last year’s stars.

With tough shoes to fill at first base and third base following the departure of Yohandy Morales and C.J. Kayfus, Miami’s best hitters today were its first and third basemen.

After a home run in last night’s contest, Daniel Cuvet went 4-of-4 with a home run, two doubles and two RBI’s. Jason Torres finished his day going 4-of-5 with two home runs, two doubles and five RBI’s.

After the second game of the Saturday doubleheader, Miami finishes up its four-game series against NJIT at Mark Light Field on Sunday at 1 p.m.