Miami ends the indoor season on a high note in Clemson, brings in wins in Boston

Despite being split up for the weekend, Miami track and field still produced several performances of note as half headed to Clemson for the Tiger Paw Invitational.

Day 1

On the first day, Ashley Moore made UM history. The senior jumper added a top-five long jump distance with a final of 6.38 meters, good for third in the event. Moore, who is also in the top five for the triple jump, is now ranked fourth for her long jump.

In the hurdles, Sincere Rhea took sixth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.75 seconds in the semifinals, milliseconds off his personal best and top-five time.

Rounding out the impressive feats on the first day were two freshmen who reached new personal bests. Thrower Calea Jackson reached a mark of 18.45, good for seventh in the event. Jackson was the only freshman within the top eight in the women’s weight throw. Sprinter Ashton Torns, with his time of 6.80, also reached a personal best.

DAY 2

The day after, many Hurricanes made their mark on the competition and achieved personal bests.

Starting in the field with a couple of first-place juniors, Kennedy Sauder, with a 2.18 meter, took it home and tied his season best. Additionally, on the field, Erikka Hill took home first with a 15.77-meter throw in the shot put.

The juniors were not the only ones with an impressive pair, as a senior duo showed up in the men’s and women’s 200 meters. Jalen Gordon, with a time of 21.72, got his new best, and Makenzy Pierre-Webster, with a time of 23:439, tied her personal best.

Not to be forgotten, sophomore Gabriella Grissom took fourth in the 800m with a time of 2:05.68 and set a new personal best for herself.

Wrapping up the excitement were a couple of impressive season bests. In the women’s 4×400 meter relay, a fifth-place finish came with a new season best of 3:34.41. And in the triple jump, senior Christina Warren posted a distance of 12.77 meters and earned fourth in the event.

Despite the split, there was still plenty of excitement and improvement from the ‘Canes in this last showcase of the indoor season.

Miami track and field also flew to Boston, Mass. to compete in the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational, a two-day event, bringing in some UM wins.

Daphnee Lavassas brought home a new record in the 5000 meters, with a time of 15:54:09, beating her previous best of 16:18.29 seconds. Lavassas surpassed her own record set last year at the ACC Indoor Championship in Louisville, Ken.

Freshman Maddie Scheier, junior Krystalann Bechard, Natalie Varela and senior Emma Maurel placed third in the women’s 4000-meter distance medley relay, completing the run in 11:32.58 seconds.

Up next for Miami are the biggest events of the season: the ACC Indoor Championships from Feb. 22-24 and the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 8 and 9.

Ashley Freedland also contributed to the completion of this story.