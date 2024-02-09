Miami secondary coach Jahmile Addae hired by Bills

Miami football is going to need a new head of its secondary, as coach Jahmile Addae is getting promoted to the NFL. As first reported by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Addae will become the cornerbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills after his two-year stint with the Hurricanes.

Addae has had a long and successful career as a defensive backs coach in college. In 2020, he was the cornerbacks coach for West Virginia, which allowed only 159 passing yards per game, the fewest in college football. That launched him into becoming the defensive back coach for the standout defense of the 2021 National Champion, the Georgia Bulldogs.

As for his time at Miami, Addae’s secondaries have gotten better over the past two years. After allowing 233 passing yards per game in his first year, they improved to allowing 216. Also, in his two years, his defensive backs have come down with 25 interceptions.

Addae has been able to develop NFL-caliber talent at UM. In last year’s draft, his secondary had two members drafted: Tyrique Stevenson in the second round and DJ Ivey in the seventh. Stevenson was a standout in 2023 and led all rookies in solo tackles, interceptions, forced fumbles and pass deflections.

Addae helped produce another couple of likely NFL draft picks, with both Kamren Kinchens and James Williams expected to have their names called in April.

With Addae moving on from Miami, it is up in the air how that might affect Miami’s recent recruiting classes. This year, the Hurricanes have brought in four incoming freshmen, three incoming transfers within the secondary and another four other commits from last year.