‘Canes swimming sweep in Houston

In Houston on Friday afternoon, Miami’s swimming team shined in its tri-meet, dominating the hosting Houston Cougars and the Rice Owls.

The ‘Canes swept both schools despite being without their diving component, 165-129 over Houston and 193-68 over Rice.

It was a meet that brought out the best of Miami’s swimmers. 14 recorded a personal best, one a school record and seven broke Miami’s top-10 list.

Miami was strong from the jump, opening the 200-yard medley relay with the top two spots and finishing with the top spot with a time of 1:38.33, with its second team only a couple of seconds behind.

Later in the 200-yard freestyle, Miami got a 1-2-3 finish, with Talia Bates, Adrianna Cera and Jane Fitzgerald taking the top three spots. The star of the event was Bates, whose efforts led to a new school record in the event with a time of 1:45.71. Cera (1:46.08) and Fitzgerald (1:48.07) also recorded top-10 times.

A 1-2-3 finish was common for Miami, as it occurred several more times over the day.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Emma Shuppert, Leah Treglia and Sarah Sensenbrenner took the top spots. In the 200-yard backstroke, Sensenbrenner, Mary Kate Kelly and Emma Lunn finished as the best three.

Bates, Fitzgerald as well as Jacey Hinton took the top spots in the 100-yard freestyle. In one of the few times Miami didn’t have the top three spots, it still had the top two, with Bates in first and Hinton in second for the 50-yard freestyle.

Giulia Carvalho took the 100-yard butterfly, and Cera added another victory in the 500-yard freestyle.

With a record of 9-1, Miami will host its First Chance Meet on Feb. 16 before going to Greensboro, North Carolina for the ACC Swimming and Diving Championships on Feb. 20.