Miami expected to lose running backs coach Tim Harris Jr. to UCF

It’s not just players in the transfer portal that are leaving Miami. The Miami Hurricanes running back coach, Tim Harris Jr., is expected to head up the coast to join Gus Malzhan and Central Florida (UCF) as its offensive coordinator, according to a report by 247Sports’ David Lake.

Harris was only in Miami for one season but did an excellent job with the running back room. Harris helped to transform the running game from 2022, in which the ‘Canes ran for 1,538 yards and 12 touchdowns. Then, Harris stepped in to elevate the room to 2,251 yards with 24 touchdowns during the 2023 season.

The individual efforts of Miami’s running backs were much improved as well. Miami was able to have an incredibly deep running back room. Harris helped to make sure any Miami back was ready to get carries. This led to guys like Donald Chaney Jr., Henry Parrish Jr. and Ajay Allen having their best season in college so far.

The development of freshman phenom Mark Fletcher Jr. can also be greatly attributed to Harris. Fletcher was able to break 500 yards and five touchdowns in his freshman season. That, along with a pair of 100-yard games, led to a stellar freshman year for Fletcher. Harris was key in helping the young back transition.

Harris also played a major role in helping the ‘Canes land running back signees Jordan Lyle and Chris Wheatley-Humphrey.

While Harris is physically leaving Miami his legend lives on. Harris’s name is etched in Miami track and field history. The record in the 800-meter event for Miami track and field is Harris and Harris’s alone.

Harris had previously served in co-offensive coordinator roles with UCF in years past and now he gets a chance to be an offensive coordinator for the first time in his young and promising career.