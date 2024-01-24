Keep an eye on 2024’s most anticipated films

Cinema has become conversation’s backbone after last years’ blockbusters like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” Grab some popcorn, take a seat and join the conversation around this year’s most anticipated films.

Don’t miss any show-stopping numbers or future award-winning performances from the 2024 lineup.

Dune: Part Two

A star-studded cast composed of Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Jason Momoa reunites for “Dune: Part Two.” With Florence Pugh and Austin Butler joining the ensemble, the sequel is looking like another thrilling ride. Follow Paul Atreides’ journey to defeat his father’s killer and a cruel intergalactic emperor.

Hans Zimmerman, the iconic composer behind “Interstellar” and “Inception,” will return to ignite every emotion with his award-winning talent. Enter the desert planet of Arrakis and be ready to shed some tears on March 1.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Chrome. Cars. Chaos. Mad Max returns to showcase a new dimension to an infamous character. See the rise of Furiosa with Anya Taylor-Joy as the battle-ridden warrior.

Chris Hemworld enters the race as warlord Demetus. With a chariot surrounded by moving fortresses, Demetus will make Furiosa’s journey home a bloody spectacle. It’ll be an exciting day when “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” releases on May 24.





Deadpool 3

Follow Deadpool and his band of misfits as they navigate time travel, bromance and the collapse of 20th Century Fox in “Deadpool 3.” Ryan Reynolds returns as the hilarious mercenary to make Marvel’s first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hugh Jackman will make his comeback as Wolverine, and other 20th Century Fox comic book characters, such as Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, are rumored to return.

“Deadpool 3” aims to bring laughter in the face of tragedy as the mercenary battles endless obstacles. Watch the legendary antihero on June 26.

Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott will enter the arena with “Gladiator 2.” It follows Paul Mescal as the nephew of the original film’s despicable villain. Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and Pedro Pascal will also join the highly anticipated sequel.

See a warrior’s rise and an emperor’s fall on November 22.

Beetlejuice 2

The dead will rise when “Beetlejuice 2” arrives. Alongside Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder returns as Lydia Deetz with “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega playing her daughter.

Monica Bellucci joins Keaton’s antics as Beetlejuice’s wife. Director Tim Burton will resurrect gothic architecture as “The Addams Family” composer Danny Elfman sends shivers down your spine with his haunting score. See the iconic revival on September 6.





Challengers

Zendaya ups the ante as all-star tennis player Tashi Donaldson in “Challengers.” Two young players compete on-and-off the court for Tashi. Fueled by jealousy, betrayal and ambition, the players then challenge one another to the ultimate showdown.

“The Crown” actor Josh O’Connor and BAFTA nominee Mike Faist look to capture audiences with their authentic friendship that’s turned into hatred. Catch the sports drama by the “Call Me by Your Name” director on April 26.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Remember to hold your applause when “A Quiet Place: Day One” hits theaters. A prequel spin-off to John Krasinski’s original story, the film will shed light on pre-apocalyptic life.

Explore the origins of an alien invasion with Lupita Nyong’o from “Us” as the film’s lead. Alex Wolff from “Hereditary” and “American Horror Stories” actor Denis O’Hare will also star as fellow survivors. Head to theaters on June 28 to see the frightening addition to the groundbreaking franchise.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Academy-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck in “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Director and writer Todd Philips will combine horrific crimes and elaborate musical numbers to show the Joker’s deranged mind.

Lady Gaga joins as Harleen Quinzel, Joker’s lover and partner-in-crime. Set photos reveal Gaga will recreate the first film’s iconic dance number on the “Joker Stairs.” Dance along when the sequel drops on October 4.





Inside Out 2

The highly-anticipated sequel to Pixar’s “Inside Out” hits movie theaters on June 14, nearly ten years after its predecessor. Become re-acquainted with the mind of now teenager Riley as her emotional headquarters — run by Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust — make room for new emotions.

Stars Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black reprise their roles while actress Maya Hawke joins the cast as Anxiety. Catch the film in theaters to see what other emotions join the group.

Wicked

Stephen Schwartz’s “Wicked” flies off Broadway and into Hollywood. The Tony Award-winning musical will be divided into two films featuring Cynthia Erivo as the Wicked Witch and Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good.

“Wicked” will soar to new heights with its dramatic story and two new songs. “Defy gravity” on November 27.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Jack Black fulfills his destiny as Po in “Kung Fu Panda 4.” When an evil sorceress threatens to steal his Staff of Wisdom, Po partners with a foxy criminal to save their land.

Awkwafina and Viola Davis will join the voice cast of returning stars like James Hong, Dustin Hoffman and Bryan Cranston. Watch DreamWorks’ gorgeous animation and intense fight scenes on March 4.

MaXXXine

A24’s slasher trilogy ends with “MaXXXine.” Mia Goth returns as Maxine, a massacre survivor trying to break into Hollywood.

As the previous films explored the dangers of obsession and isolation, “MaXXXine” is sure to remind viewers how madness kills. See the thrilling conclusion later this year.

These upcoming films will bring excitement to the new year as Denis Villeneuve enchants with “Dune: Part Two” and Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool 3” brings Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine back to the silver screen.

See the future of cinema at your nearest theater and catch every second of these culture-defining thrills and chills.