Eight events you won’t want to miss this semester

Rave to Electronic Dance Music (EDM), cheer on the ’Canes as they make women’s basketball history and show off your best outfits at Formula 1 this semester in Miami. The spring semester is busy with activities, and you won’t want to miss anything on campus or in the city this spring. Here is a list of must-do activities this semester:

Miami Marathon

This year’s annual Life Time Miami Marathon is taking place on Sunday, Jan. 28. Brave UM students take their shot at the half or full marathon every year. Whether you’re participating in the race or cheering runners on, the hype EDM music paired with breathtaking views are sure to make for an unforgettable event.

Find out more on the Miami Marathon website.

Athletic Events

It’s been said that UM is now a basketball school, and spring semester is the basketball teams’ time to shine. Attending basketball games at the Watsco Center is a great way to show some school spirit and take away from the stress of classes.

Also, head to Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field for the famous milkshakes at the baseball concession stand.

You don’t have to stay on campus to enjoy Miami sports. Check out the Miami Heat professionals play at the Kaseya center on Biscayne Blvd.

Black Awareness Month Events

February is nationally recognized as Black Awareness Month, derived from the previous Black History Month. Every semester, the Diversity of Equity committee plans events on campus to celebrate and bring the UM community together.

Past events have included a cookout, art exhibitions, music and dance festivals, as well as celebrations of culture at UM basketball games. Last year was also the first Hairology hair show, which showcased models with different hair styles throughout the years. Be sure to stay on the lookout for upcoming events at UM for 2024 Black Awareness Month.

South Beach Wine and Food Festival

Foodies should mark their calendars for Feb. 22-25 when Food Network will host a four-day event showcasing world-renowned chefs, wine and spirits producers and food personalities.

Head to South Beach to sample tasteful dishes with influence from all different cultures and cuisines. Keep your eyes open for celebrity appearances, as people like Guy Fieri might be behind one of the food booths.

Greek Week

During this week, the different Greek organizations on campus team up in sporting events to dedicate a week to service and team building within the UM community. From Feb. 25 to March 2, various events will be hosted to fundraise for different charities that the organizations support. Keep your eye on the IM Fields as your favorite fraternities and sororities go head-to-head in sporting games.

Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month is celebrated throughout the month of March, and the U celebrates its impactful female leaders during this time. Keep an eye out for conversations and speaker events the University will be holding with strong female leaders. Be sure to thank and recognize the meaningful women in your circles at UM.

The senior vice president for student affairs, Patricia A. Whitely, will be hosting her annual Women’s Leadership Symposium on March 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The symposium aims to empower women through leadership, community and wellness.

Ultra Music Festival

The iconic Ultra Music Festival is taking place on March 22, 23 and 24 and is guaranteed to bring excited crowds to Bayfront Park. UM students traditionally show up and show out to Ultra in elaborate festival wear.

Get your fishnet tights, sunglasses and glitter ready for the rave of the semester. EDM fans won’t want to miss headliners such as Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Afrojack and Adam Beyer.

Formula 1 Miami

Formula 1 is a highly sought out grand prix in any city, and it’s coming to Miami on May 5. The event has become even more than a car race. Celebrities and influencers travel to South Florida and attend in fashionable outfits.

Whether you’re into the cars or the fashion, Formula 1 is sure to be an iconic event this year in Miami. For those who want to avoid the more expensive tickets, be sure to attend earlier in the four-day event.