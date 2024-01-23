Catch these free weekly movie screenings at Cosford Cinema

Reignite your new year with some cinematic magic. The Cinematic Arts Commission (CAC) invites you to experience last fall’s most hilarious, terrifying and thrilling films this spring at the Bill Cosford Cinema.

With “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” writer Phil Lord making a surprise appearance at the Cosford last year, there’s no telling what’s in store this semester.





Jan. 24 & 27

Bottoms

In this film where “Superbad” meets “Mean Girls,” two high school outcasts start a fight club to get punched by hot cheerleaders, becoming the football team’s rival. The comedy stars Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott from A24’s “BODIES, BODIES, BODIES.”

Considered one of 2023’s best comedies, don’t miss what The Guardian hails, “a bizarrely violent film…[that’s] always funny, thanks to the goofy and winning comic presences of Sennott and Edebiri.”

Jan. 31 & Feb. 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Your favorite ninja turtles are reimagined as teenagers yearning to be accepted, leading them to consider a deal with a villainous mutant. Director and writer Seth Rogen delivers “something bold and exciting” that reinvents the classic characters.

Get launched into your childhood with references to the original cartoon. This animated film is filled with witty dialogue from acting legends, such as John Cena, Jackie Chan and Giancarlo Esposito.

Feb. 7 & 10

Talk to Me

A grieving daughter grows obsessed with a game that lets her speak to the dead. As malicious spirits start to play, she begins to question reality. The film stars Sophie Wilde, Zoe Terakes and Alexandra Jensen.

Gory and disturbing, “Talk to Me” is IMDb’s highest-rated 2023 horror film. Australian YouTube stars Michael and Danny Philippou directed the stomach-turning horror, which got approved for a sequel less than a month after its release. Its thrilling plot twist will make you scream for more.

Feb. 14 & 17

Past Lives

Childhood sweethearts reunite, one hoping to rekindle their love, the other questioning their destiny. Celine Song’s directorial debut stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in this emotional romance.

The film highlights the pain-staking reality of love with scenes switching from Korean to English, showing viewers the protagonist’s divided heart. See why the Salt Lake Tribune considers “Past Lives” 2023’s best film.

Feb. 21 & 24

Five Nights at Freddy’s

The acclaimed horror franchise meets the silver screen. Mike’s job at an abandoned pizzeria takes a turn when its animatronics start acting violently, putting his family in danger.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is one of 2023’s highest-grossing films. Performances from Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard entice and terrify viewers. Put your theories to the test as the film references lore from the infamous video game series.

Feb. 28 & March 2

Anatomy of a Fall

With her blind son as the sole witness, a woman suspected of murdering her husband fights for her innocence. The mind-bending thriller follows Golden Globe-nominated actress Sandra Hüller, whose performance was described by TIME magazine as “a new language, stripped of complicated syntax and flowery adjectives” that defines the film.

“Anatomy of a Fall” won Best Screenplay at this year’s Golden Globe awards, beating “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie.” Winning best international film, this suspenseful French thriller makes you hold your breath and never let go.

March 20 & 23

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

In this prequel to the highly-acclaimed “The Hunger Games” series, a young Coriolanus Snow mentors Lucy Gray for the 10th annual Hunger Games. Trained to turn her death into a spectacle, Snow battles his instincts as he begins falling in love with her.

Rachel Zegler dazzles with her incredible voice alongside a plethora of movie stars like Jason Schwartzman, Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage. Is humanity capable of more evil than good? Does love surpass duty? This film answers these questions and more.

March 27 & 30

Priscilla

Priscilla Beaulieu must deal with the world of substance abuse, infidelity and loneliness living in the spotlight with her husband, Elvis Presley. Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla in all her years and “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi plays Elvis.

Directed by Sofia Coppola, the biography is based on Priscilla’s memoir, “Elvis and Me.” “Priscilla” takes Priscilla out of the shadows and tells her story from her point-of-view, contrary to most films about the iconic couple.

The real-life Priscilla Presley applauds Coppola’s directorship, saying, “If anyone were to do a movie, it would be for her. I would never support another movie from anyone else doing it.” See why at the Cosford Cinema.

April 3 & 6

Poor Things

A scientist reanimates the corpse of a suicide victim to give her a second chance at life. Fueled by curiosity, she searches for life’s purpose and battles every obstacle. Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone stars alongside Mark Ruffalo in this heart-warming comedy.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos transports you to a futuristic society riddled with bizarre characters. With practical restaurants, cobblestone streets, a waterfront and a hotel as movie sets, it’s hard not to get lost in the film’s whimsical world.

Discover why “Poor Things” beat “Barbie” at this year’s Golden Globe awards for Best Comedy.

April 10 & 13

Saltburn

Outcast Oliver Quick is invited to Saltburn, a lustrous mansion home owned by the Cotton family. Violent mishaps ensue as Oliver grows obsessed with the family, leading to an unforgettable summer.

With its bizarre and jaw-dropping scenes, “Saltburn” has taken social media by storm. Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Barry Keoghan enthralls viewers with his sinister character. Watch “Saltburn” and obsess over its iconic dance number.

April 17 & 20

The Boy and the Heron

Studio Ghibli strikes gold with “The Boy and The Heron,” or as Paste Magazine calls it the studio’s “magnum opus.” A young boy journeys to a fantastical land where he’s told he’ll find his dead mother. Guided by a mischievous heron, he begins to unearth the strange world’s secrets.

From the studio behind films like “Spirited Away” and “Howl’s Moving Castle” comes a new age of animation full of gorgeous beaches and adorable critters.

The English voice cast features Christian Bale, Mark Hamil and an unrecognizable Robert Pattinson. With a just as impressive Japanese cast, you’ll have to watch this twice.

April 24 & 27

Wonka

Willy Wonka partners with an impoverished child to create a chocolate shop for the masses, but the ruthless chocolate cartel stands in his way. Watch Willy become Wonka in the new musical starring Timothée Chalamet.

With renditions of the infamous Oompa Loompa theme song and Gene Wilder’s “Pure Imagination,” the musical embodies childlike wonder and ecstasy. Dream of chocolate waterfalls and flying to the stars with “Wonka.”

From horror to musicals, this semester has it all. Follow CAC’s Instagram @hpmiami_cac to stay up-to-date on screenings and exclusive raffle prizes, like t-shirts, Funko-Pops and plushies.

