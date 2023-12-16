Miami lands first transfer portal addition in defensive lineman C.J. Clark

Miami football received its first addition via the transfer portal on Friday night with defensive lineman C.J. Clark from North Carolina State. The redshirt junior will have one year of eligibility remaining with the ‘Canes.

Clark, a North Carolina native, recorded 42 career pressures and generated 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks over the past two seasons for the Wolfpack. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder is considered the No. 13 defensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Clark is a former four-star, top-200 prospect.

A plug-and-play starter for defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and the ‘Canes defense, Clark will be incredibly useful on early downs and in obvious running situations. Clark will help to supplement the loss of Branson Deen and Leonard Taylor II on the interior for the ‘Canes.

Clark is another one of the trench players that head coach Mario Cristobal has made such a focal point of this recruiting cycle.