Miami to play Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

A hard-fought season for Miami will end in a baseball stadium as the ‘Canes travel to New York to square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The 7-5 Miami Hurricanes get a Big Ten opponent in Rutgers, who finished the season at 6-6. This is the second time that the ‘Canes find themselves in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The last time was in 2018, when they played the Wisconsin Badgers, also a Big Ten team.

Rutgers finished the season on a four-game losing streak after starting the season off 6-2. This Scarlet Knights team does not have a very explosive offense but has a sound defense. Its leading rusher, Kyle Monangai, rushed for over 1,000, but its leading receiver failed to break 500 accumulated yards.

The ‘Canes are likely to start sophomore Jaccuri Brown at quarterback. This game would be Brown’s first appearance of the season. With Tyler Van Dyke in the transfer portal and freshman Emory Williams injured, Brown is the only quarterback on the roster with experience.

There is a history with the head coaches of both programs. Mario Cristobal and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano were both on the Miami staff during the 1999 season, when Schiano was the defensive coordinator and Cristobal worked as a graduate assistant. A season later, when Schiano took over as Rutgers’ head coach, Cristobal worked as tight ends and offensive line coach.

In the past 15 years, Miami has won a single bowl game. The last win the ‘Canes had was a 31-14 victory over then-No. 14 West Virginia in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl.

Kick-off for this game is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28th at Yankee Stadium in New York. This game will also be televised on ESPN.