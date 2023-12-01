Five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott commits to Miami

On Wednesday night, Miami’s 2024 recruiting class jumped into the top five of 247Sports’ rankings with the commitment of interior defensive lineman Justin Scott. The former Ohio State commit had been committed to Columbus since July. Head coach Mario Cristobal and Miami’s constant and consistent pursuit of the big man eventually was enough to sway the star prospect to the sunny beaches of Miami.

Scott is the highest-rated prospect to flip his commitment in this recruiting cycle. The Illinois native sits at the top of Miami’s 27-player class. The senior is the only five-star prospect in the class and is trailed by a plethora of four-star prospects. Scott’s commitment pushes the Hurricanes into the top five among 2024 recruiting classes, trailing only the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State and Alabama.

As for Scott himself, not many defenders have the combination of speed and skill that Scott does. He has played both sides of the ball while also playing multiple sports. Scott was named The News-Gazette’s All-State Player of the Year in Illinois last season and was an impactful player on the hardwood. Scott also grew up playing baseball, hockey and soccer in addition to football and basketball.

Playing time as a freshman is hard to come by, but the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Scott may be good enough to see the field right away. If he earns it, it’ll be needed with the losses of Branson Deen and Leanard Taylor III. There are spots open along the interior for Scott to take.

This is a huge addition to the Hurricanes’ recruiting class and a testament to the recruiting process of Cristobal and the rest of the coaching staff. Scott and the rest of Miami’s recruiting class are expected to sign their letters of intent in the coming weeks.