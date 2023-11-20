Gallery: Inter Miami Noche d’Or Friendly Match

Miami forward Lionel Messi poses for a photo with Inter Miami owners Jorge and Jose Mas and MLS Commissioner Don Garner his Ballon d’Or during a recognition ceremony ahead of Inter Miami’s friendly match versus New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
In honor of Miami forward Lionel Messi’s eighth Ballon d’Or, Inter Miami hosted New York City FC for a “Noche d’Or” friendly match at DRV PNK Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023. Here’s a look back at the match and festivities:
Miami forward Lionel Messi lifts his Ballon d’Or during a recognition ceremony ahead of Inter Miami’s friendly match versus New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami forward Lionel Messi leaves the pitch with his Ballon d’Or following a recognition ceremony ahead of Inter Miami’s friendly match versus New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami forward Lionel Messi takes a shot in the first half of Miami’s friendly match versus New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023.
Miami midfielder Facundo Farías fights for possession in the first half of Miami’s friendly match versus New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Players jump for a corner kick in the first half of Miami’s friendly match versus New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023.
Miami forward Lionel Messi takes a shot in the first half of Miami’s friendly match versus New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Inter Miami fans pose for a photo ahead of the second half of Inter Miami’s friendly match versus New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets makes a pass during the second half of Inter Miami’s friendly match versus New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami forward Lionel Messi controls the ball in the second half of Miami’s friendly match versus New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023.
Miami forward Robbie Robinson fights for possession in the second half of Miami’s friendly match versus New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Lennon