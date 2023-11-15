2023 Art Week events welcome global audiences to Miami

What is already a colorful and vibrant city truly comes alive during Miami Art Week. Artists, designers, tourists, locals and creative minds alike all come together for this annual event.

From Dec. 6-10, Miami Art Week will host one-of-a-kind events, exhibitions and fairs where attendees can learn about the ideas, cultures and visions of featured artists. Check out some of this year’s Miami Art Week attractions below.

Art Basel

Head to the Miami Beach Convention Center from Dec. 8-10 to immerse yourself in Miami Art Week’s premier international contemporary art fair.

What started in 1970 in Basel, Switzerland has expanded to Hong Kong, Miami Beach and for the first time this year, Paris. Miami is the only U.S. city to host this exclusive event, drawing in crowds from across the country and around the world.

Now entering its 21st year in Miami Beach, the event is scaling back from the massive 283 galleries displayed at the 20-year celebration in 2022.

However, you won’t want to miss the 2023 lineup, which will feature 277 art galleries from 33 countries and territories, including 24 new exhibitors. The event will be divided into six sections, each with its own focus.

Galleries: These include works from leading art galleries. Consider this the “main area” of Art Basel, with the most popular artwork.

Meridians: This is Art Basel’s unique platform for showcasing non-traditional, large-scale projects including video projections, live performances and large sculptures and paintings.

Positions: This section is dedicated to emerging artists. This year, it will feature 16 solo exhibitions by up-and-coming international artists.

Nova: This area hosts works created within the last three years. This year, Nova will highlight 22 presentations from 22 galleries.

Survey: Works in this section highlight pieces with historic relevance. Sixteen galleries will showcase pieces created before the year 2000.

Kabinett: This sector provides galleries with the opportunity to feature curated exhibitions in a separate location within their booth.

Art Basel has evolved into more than just an attraction to admire and purchase artwork. The international contemporary art fair has become a premier event for influencers and fashion lovers alike.

With many attendees dressing up for the event, stylish individuals should consider showing off their own artistic abilities through their art show outfits. Wear your best attire to analyze and inspect some of the world’s finest artwork.

While there are VIP sections for people interested in purchasing artwork, the average UM student likely won’t make a high-end art transaction. But Art Basel is the perfect time to gather a few friends for a day or two and appreciate the world-renowned artwork presented just 14 miles away from Coral Gables.

Design Miami

This is Design Miami’s 19th addition to Miami Art Week, featuring more contemporary elements including furniture and lighting designs. This year’s theme, “Where We Stand,” examines how design impacts the world around us throughout time and today.

Design Miami will take place Dec. 6-10 at Convention Center Drive and 10th Street, alongside the Miami Beach Convention Center. Head over after enjoying Art Basel to keep the contemporary feel alive.





Art Miami

Art Miami is one of the largest Art Basel satellite fairs, showcasing art from the 20th and 21st centuries. Well-known contemporary artists such as Gerhard Richter, Marcel Duchamp, Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning will be featured at this event.

Stop by the Art Miami Pavilion to take a step back in time with one glimpse at these pieces.

There are countless ways to appreciate and learn about art during Miami Art Week. Regardless of your art preferences, there is something for everyone. Be sure to attend this iconic Miami event for an unforgettable experience.

For a list of more events, visit the Miami Art Week website for a complete schedule.