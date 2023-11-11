Maluma turns the Kaseya Center into a Colombian dance party

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Colombian reggaeton singer ended his “Don Juan” tour at the Kaseya Center with a sold-out crowd. Yellow, blue and red colors painted the stands that housed Maluma’s family along with soccer sensation Lionel Messi.

In classic Miami fashion, the concert was slated to start at 8 p.m., but Maluma didn’t open until 9:30 p.m. with his song “Coco Loco,” decked out in a purple trench coat and matching track pants.

The main stage was arranged in a giant letter “M” for Maluma, with his band on the side of elevated cube stages. Throughout the show, pyrotechnics and flames coincide with certain beat drops for a dynamic show.

The first standout track was his 2015 hit, “Corazon,” where his dancers took the backseat and let Maluma be front and center.

The setlist also featured fan favorites such as “Junio,” “Mala Mia,” “Tá OK (Remix)” and his collaboration with Shakira, “Chantaje.” When he played his hits “HP” and “11 PM” back to back, everyone was on their feet screaming as Maluma took off his purple trench coat and gave all his energy into the performance.

The most exhilarating moment came when he introduced his hit song, “Hawaii,” leading to one of the loudest sing-alongs I’ve ever heard. Everyone in the arena lit up their cell phone cameras and screamed out the lyrics as Maluma played the song twice.

Following “Hawaii” was “Felices Los 4,” another Maluma hit that had the whole area screaming from beginning to end. Adding fuel to the excitement, Maluma played both the original and salsa versions, interpolating some of Marc Anthony’s song “La Formula” in the process.

One of my personal favorite moments was when the singer donned a purple cowboy hat for his Carin Leon collaboration, “Segun Quien.” Maluma moved to the B-Stage and sang underneath a giant inflatable dog, which looked similar to the one on his “The Love and Sex Tape” album cover.

At this point, he started going into his back catalog of song remixes and even performed covers of songs like “Gyal You a Party Animal” and “Que Mas Pues.” Maluma brought out Colombian artist Blessd as a special guest and the duo performed their song “El Reloj.”

After hopping off the B-Stage, Maluma came back to the main stage to give a fiery performance of his song “Cuatro Babys” before heading off stage. The crowd, though, started chanting out “otra, otra” until Maluma came back out to close with a funky remix of “Hawaii” followed by one of his oldest songs, “Carnaval.”

Between the amazing dancers, band, visuals and effects, Maluma pulled out all the stops to deliver one of the best reggaeton shows I’ve witnessed. It’s no wonder that he easily sold out the Kaseya Center.